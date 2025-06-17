Tension in Cross River over Disruption of Tinubu-backed NDDC Projects

A wave of political tension and institutional sabotage has erupted in Cross River State as finger points at the state government of orchestrating a calculated disruption of a Federal Government event slated for June 13,2025 in Calabar, the Cross River State Capital.

The incident, involved the destruction of structures prepared for the commissioning of a road projects executed by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), backed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

According to eyewitness’s reports that, the state government acting through the Calabar South Local Government Chairman, Hon. Patrick Archibong deployed a team of security personnel and heavy-duty machinery, including a caterpillar, to forcibly block the Nyaghasang Road, the designated venue for the commissioning of a newly completed federal road project scheduled for 11 a.m. The move effectively crippled access to the site and disrupted all logistical preparations.

In a brazen act of defiance, the team also dismantled canopies, destroyed the stage, and tore down all erected signage, including large billboards bearing the image of President Tinubu, which had been mounted to honour his administration’s role in facilitating the completion of the NDDC projects. The banners and billboards were reportedly vandalized and removed under direct orders from the local government authorities.

The commissioning event was to be presided over by the Honourable Minister of the Ministry of Regional Development, (Hon) Abubarkar Momoh who was in Calabar as President Tinubu’s official representative.”This act is not only a disrespect to the Presidency but a direct affront to the developmental aspirations of the people of Cross River State,” “These projects were meant to bring hope, relief, and progress to the people. It is tragic that political ego has taken precedence over public good” an official of the ministry said.

Responding to the allegation, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Cross River State, Nsa Gill clarified that among projects listed for commissioning on that day was the Nyaghasang Community Road, which was eventually postponed, nothing that the road project was not initiated by the NDDC but by the Cross River State Government.

Also speaking on the matter, Hon. Pius Ankpo stated, “The Nyaghasang road was initiated and funded by the Cross River State Government. “We have completed the drainage, concrete works, and channelization of the area, with construction still ongoing.”He explained that the NDDC was never formally involved in the planning or execution of the project, and emphasized the importance of coordination when implementing infrastructure projects within the state.

The Cross River State Government reiterated its openness to development partnerships but emphasized that all interventions must be transparent and coordinated for the greater good of the people.