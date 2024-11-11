Tech Experts Launch Virtual Platform to Promote Accountability in Anambra Governance

Over the weekend, a group of tech experts and enthusiasts in Anambra State launched a virtual Information Communication Technology (ICT) platform to promote government accountability in tech development, tech policies, and policy enforcement.

The virtual platform, Techies Unite For Soludo, TUFS, was launched digitally in Awka, during which the promoters said the aim was to promote good governance and accountability in the state.

The digital platform on which it was gathered would engage the citizenry while offering opportunities for support groups and others to promote Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s developmental projects and policies.

According to Mr Jude Emesim, the project team leader in charge of policy, partnership, and innovation, the group is committed to making the state the tech hub of Africa.

He added that the platform would provide support to ensure the continuity of the technological advancements and digital initiatives introduced by the state government, promote effective communication of government achievements and plans, and encourage tech professionals to collaborate and contribute to the state’s technological growth.

He said the platform would foster a seamless digital evolution for Anambra, build upon the existing technological strides, and shape a brighter future.

“The platform aims to foster continuous innovation, economic growth, and enhanced quality of life for all residents and ensure that the technological revolution initiated by Governor Soludo continues beyond 2025.

“We hope to collaborate with all stakeholders to ensure continuity in Governor Soludo’s progressive agenda, promoting a stable and tech-driven future for Anambra,” he said.

One of the platform’s administrators, Mr Castro Ideke, said those hooked up to the platform can take pictures of Soludo’s projects and upload them to show what the governor is doing across the state.

According to him, citizens can also use the platform to ask questions about projects in their areas. He added that there is also a column for engagements and job findings.

Iseke said: “The key objectives of the platform are to promote the tech ecosystem, digital development, and continuity of the current administration in Anambra State while holding the government accountable for social and tech development in the state.

“The action plan will understudy the tech gaps in the state, develop strategies for closing up the gaps, and seek to liaise with the government to build a tech-driven economy in Anambra state.

“What we plan to do with this project has never been done before. We have created social media handles in various social media platforms to promote the works of Soludo in the state.”

Mr Chukwuma Okoye, the Chief Executive Officer of Activ8 Hub, Awka, said the tech solutions company will collaborate with others to transform the state’s ICT effectively.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...