Tambuwal: We Won’t Bow to Tinubu’s Anti-Democratic Agenda— Atiku

— By: Pius Kadon

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has accused President Bola Tinubu’s administration of using the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as a political weapon to intimidate and weaken the opposition.

Reacting to Monday’s detention of former Sokoto State Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, Atiku, in a statement made available to The News Chronicle alleged that it was part of a wider plot to coerce opposition figures into joining the ruling party.

“The fight against corruption has been reduced to a political tool, targeting those in the opposition while forgiving the ‘sins’ of defectors to the ruling party,” Atiku said.

He warned that such tactics were eroding democratic institutions and pushing Nigeria toward a “one-party dictatorship,” vowing that the opposition coalition would not bow to “anti-democratic machinations.”

Atiku called on civil society and the international community to condemn the alleged politicisation of anti-graft agencies.

Pius Kadon

