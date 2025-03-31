Tacha Slams Nigerians in the UK for Snubbing Her in Public

Former Big Brother Naija star and media personality Natasha Anita Akide, popularly known as Tacha, has called out Nigerians in the United Kingdom for ignoring her in public.

In a video shared on her social media page, Tacha expressed disappointment that while many Nigerians in the UK recognize her, they often choose not to acknowledge her presence. Instead, she claimed they secretly record her without even saying hello.

“You guys won’t believe that I saw so many Nigerians today, which was great. But the craziest part is that they would see you and won’t say hi,” she said.

She noted that, in contrast, several white people—including a high school student and an older man—approached her with compliments.

“The crazy thing was that the Nigerians that saw me today, what came into their heads was to bring out their phones and record me,” she added.

Issuing a stern warning, she advised Nigerians in the UK to stop filming her if they aren’t willing to greet her.

“If you see me on the road and don’t say hi, it’s fine. I don’t need anybody to say hi to me, and I’m not going to say hi to you either. But don’t bring out your phone to record me.”