Edo State Governor Visits Kano to Condole Over Uromi Killings

The Governor of Edo State arrived at the Kano State Government House to express condolences over the tragic killing of 16 people last week in Uromi, Edo State.

The governor met with Kano State officials and the bereaved families, offering sympathy and solidarity during the difficult time.

The attack in Uromi has sparked widespread outrage, with calls for increased security measures to prevent further violence. The Edo State governor’s visit underscores the need for unity and collaboration among states in addressing security challenges.

Further details on the investigation into the killings are expected as authorities work to bring the perpetrators to justice.