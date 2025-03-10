Suspension of Sen. Natasha and the Systematic Gagging of Women in Politics

The Nigerian Senate, in a stunning display of crass patriarchal impunity, has suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan for six months and demanded an apology from her for daring to speak out. Her crime? Alleging sexual harassment against the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio. This is a man previously publicly accused of similar misconduct. The grave accusation was referred to the Senate Committee on Ethics and Privileges for further investigation.

Ideally, one had expected the Senate President to step-down for transparency and added integrity to the investigative process. However, this is Nigeria and it was obvious he never contemplated resignation.

As usual, the committee was teleguided in the course of investigation. Expectedly, the outcome of the report showed biase on the side of the committee as well as that of many Senators who contributed to the report on the floor of the Senate. Instead of inviting both Senators Natasha and Akpabio for a fair hearing, the committee relied on obsolete Senate Standing Rules to recommend sanctions against Senator Natasha. This suspension is a travesty of justice, an assault on womanhood, democracy, and a dangerous precedent that threatens the very foundation of gender equity, equality and political freedom in Nigeria. This in essence amounts to weaponization of power against women in politics.

Senator Natasha’s suspension is not just about one woman; it is about the institutional gagging of women in politics and Nigerian governance spaces. The National Assembly, which should serve as a bastion of hope for democracy, has instead become a hostile battlefield where women who challenge entrenched systems of political arrogance and patriarchy are systematically bullied, humiliated, and cast aside.

How does a democratically elected senator, representing thousands of citizens, get stripped of her constitutional role and rights for exposing sexual harassment – a fundamental issue that the Nigerian government has vowed to combat? The message is chilling: speak out, and you will be punished. Stand for justice, and you will be whipped. Demand for accountability, and you will be silenced.

This is not the first time an elected senator was arbitrarily suspended for voicing out his opinion in this dispensation of the 10th Senate. The courts have ruled against this action of the Senate in the case of Senators Ali Ndume and Abdul Ningi vs Senate in the past, yet the red chamber, in flagrant disregard for the rule of law, had once again wielded suspension as a weapon of intimidation. If an outspoken, accomplished, and politically strategic woman like Senator Natasha can be targeted, what hope is there for ordinary women who aspire to leadership positions? This pattern of political violence and intimidation against women should stop if Nigeria as a country desires a glorious path to democracy.

The attack on Senator Natasha is part of a larger, and more insidious plan and war against women in Nigerian politics. Nigeria already ranks among the lowest in the world in terms of women’s representation and participation in governance, and this latest act of political suppression will only widen the gender gap. Women who might have considered public office will now think twice, knowing that: their voices will not be heard, be met with hostility rather than respect. Their integrity will be questioned if they expose wrongdoing and finally, their positions will be threatened and subjected to the whims of male-dominated political structures that have no regard for women, who and what they stand for.

It is no coincidence that this suspension comes just as Senator Natasha was making groundbreaking contributions to legislation, infrastructure, education, and economic development in her constituency and state. Her political goodwill and works threatened the status quo, and the system responded with brutality. This dangerous trend set by the 10th Senate will backfire sooner than later. If this trend of political misogyny continues, Nigeria will cement its status as a hostile nation for women in governance.

This will have profound negative consequences. First, reduced development. Countries with higher gender parity in politics experience greater economic growth and social stability. By stifling women’s leadership, Nigeria is sabotaging its own progress. Second, global condemnation and isolation of the country. The world is watching, and this blatant abuse of power undermines Nigeria’s international standing and may lead to isolation. How can Nigeria claim commitment to gender equality in global fora while publicly persecuting its most prominent female politicians? Third, disenfranchisement of half the population. Women make up nearly 50% of Nigeria’s population, yet their voices are being systematically silenced in governance spaces. A democracy that excludes half of its citizens is no democracy at all.

However, amidst this travesty of justice, there is still a glimmer of hope. The fight for justice in this instance is not for the women alone.There are men young and old, within and outside the Senate who stand for the good of the people, human rights and democracy. People who stand for justice, and who are willing to join right-thinking and progressive Nigerians in supporting Senator Natasha and indeed the rights of women.

It should be noted once again that this is not just a women’s issue. It is a national crisis that concerns every Nigerian who believes in fairness, equity, justice and democracy. The struggle for gender justice must be fought by all who envision a Nigeria where competence, character, and capacity—not gender—determine leadership hold sway.

This is a call on all well-meaning Nigerians especially progressive men to join hands with Senator Natasha to resist gender biases, democratic anarchy and authoritarianism. Nigerians should intervene to ensure that justice reigns supreme. The Senate should, in the interest of fairness and public good reverse this suspension and respect the rule of law. Human rights organizations are called upon to intervene to protect Senator Natasha’s rights and that of her constituents. Women should also mobilize and reject political structures that continue to diminish their place in governance. The Senate may have succeeded in silencing one woman for six months, but they cannot silence the voices of millions of women and men who refuse to accept a future where gender discrimination dictates political destiny. Senator Natasha’s fight is the fight of every Nigerian who believes in justice, fairness, and a truly democratic future. And every right-thinking Nigerian should remain silent.

Mabel Adinya Ade, founder and Executive Director, Adinya Arise Foundation (AAF), Abuja.