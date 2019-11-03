Onions can spice up any dish by providing layers of texture, flavors and taste, but they’re useful not just in the kitchen. From removing acne to cleaning the grill, here are nine surprising ways you can use onions.

Clean Rusty Knives

Have rusty knives lying around that you are hesitant to use? Plunge your knife into a large raw onion and this will immediately remove rust.

Soothe a Bee Sting

If you are ever stung by a bee, rub an onion on your skin. It will ease the soreness.

Color Easter eggs

Onion skins make great dyes! It’s as simple as wrapping eggs in onion skins, tying them up in a towel to secure them, and boiling as usual. They’ll come out with a beautiful, orange tint.

Get Rid of that Paint Smell

Is the smell of new paint keeping you up all night? Rather than purchasing expensive room freshener, place several freshly cut slices of onion in a dish with a bit of water. Leave the bowl in the newly painted room overnight, it will combat the unpleasant, and sometimes unhealthy, odors of paints and varnishes.

Clean Your Grill

Chop an onion in half, and then use a fork to hold half of an onion to scrub the grill.

Acne Remover

The magical onion enzymes are also effective for “removing acne”. Mix crushed onion slices with water and apply to acne. The components of the onion are harsh on zits and effectively remove them.

Soothe a burn

Onions also have antibacterial properties and hence keep wound from becoming infected. Rub an onion on top of a burn to soothe the pain.

Polish Metal

Crush a raw onion and combine it with equal part water. With a cloth, dab it on the metal surface. Rub until they’re shiny and clean.

Soak up the smell of burnt rice

Want to get rid of that burnt smell of rice that seeps into every corner of your house? Place half an onion next to the stove — it’ll absorb the smell.