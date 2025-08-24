Sunday Synopsis: The Hard Way, The Only Way

Shikrot Mpwi – Sunday Synopsis

Fr. Justine John Dyikuk

Dear friends in Christ,

On the Twenty-First Sunday of the Year, C (August 24, 2025), I bring you greetings and God’s blessings!

Theme: The Hard Way, the Only Way

Introduction

Beloved in Christ, the 1989 American thriller movie titled “The Hard Way, the Only Way” directed by Michele Massimo Tarantini, in which a Special Forces team infiltrates the “Golden Triangle” between Brazil and Colombia to kidnap Pinheiro, Bolivia’s notorious drug dealer, resonates with the message of the gospel. In the movie, the only way out for three government agents to outwit their pursuers and reach the “Mission de la Serra” to take Pinheiro captive and unmask the traitors was “the hard way, the only way.” The first reading assures that God would gather people from every nation to witness his glory. The second reading highlights that God disciplines his children through trials. The gospel invites us to try our best to enter through the narrow door – the Hard Way, the Only Way – as those now first might be last.

Review of the Readings

The first reading (Is 66:18-21) stated that God would gather people from every nation under the earth to witness his glory. It notes that he would bring people from far distant islands to proclaim his splendor. It maintains that nations would gather on the holy mountain in Jerusalem, where the people would offer sacrifices to the Lord.

The second reading (Heb. 12:5-7, 11-13) highlights the fact that God disciplines his children because he loves them. The reading emphasizes that although at the time of trial, suffering might seem unpleasant and painful, it is nonetheless part of training. The reading goes ahead to point out perseverance as an essential ingredient for the Christian life.

The gospel (Luke 13:22-30) narrates that Jesus was going about towns and villages teaching and making his way to Jerusalem, when someone asked him if only a few would be saved. And Jesus urged everyone to try to enter by the narrow door, as many who would claim they ate and drank with him would be locked out. He insists that those who are now first would be last.

The Danger of Shortcuts

1. The Rich Young Man: The rich young ruler went away sad because he wanted a shortcut to heaven. When Jesus challenged him to sell all that he owned and follow him, he went away sad (Cf. Matthew 19:16-30; Mark 10:17-31 & Luke 18:18-30).

2. The Sons of Zebedee: James and John, the sons of Zebedee, wanted Jesus to place each of them at the right and left hand. However, the Lord reminded them of the Royal Road of the Cross (Cf. Mark 10:35-45).

3. Origen (184—253 AD): The gifted Early Church Father reputed to have published over 6,000 works that laid the foundation for Christian theology, apologetics, and homiletics, was said to have had himself castrated, in an act known as an orchiectomy, because the lust for women constantly plagued him. It is alleged that because he took a shortcut to overcome temptation and did not carry his cross to the end, he was not declared a saint.

4. Jesus: When the devil asked Jesus to take a shortcut by turning stones into bread, he fell because the angels would hold him and bow down and worship him. He refused and remained on course (Cf. Luke 4:1-13). Little wonder, elsewhere, Jesus insisted at the garden of Gethsemane: “Father, if you are willing, please take this cup of suffering away from me. Yet I want your will to be done, not mine” (Cf. Luke 22:42).

Takeaway Lessons

1. Both the first reading and the gospel suggest that salvation is universal, which means that God calls everyone to repentance and redemption.

2. We are reminded that salvation requires an earnest effort because although the door is narrow and exclusive, the invitation to the kingdom is wide and all-inclusive.

3. Just as being a Jew is not an automatic ticket for making heaven, being a Christian does not guarantee business class reservations. Being merely culturally catholic without concretely applying ourselves to the demands of the gospel, taking up our crosses daily to follow Jesus, portends great danger.

4. By answering the question of whether only a few people will be saved with the statement “strive to enter through the narrow gate,” Jesus reminds us that there are no shortcuts to heaven.

5. Through the cross, Jesus opens the door for us to overcome trials, tribulations, and temptations like economic and financial bankruptcy, unemployment, lack of admission, failure in exams, heartbreak, hunger, sickness, and even death – we ought to follow the Royal Road of the Cross.

Conclusion

The gist of our readings is that heaven will not be populated based on race or nationality. Instead, it would be inhabited by those who struggle to enter through the narrow gate of righteousness and discipline/faithfulness. Jesus is the narrow and only gate. God says, “I am the door; if anyone enters by me, he will be saved” (John 10:9). He desires that we endure the qualms, trials, tribulations, and temptations of this life to win the crown of life. Since “The Hard Way, the Only Way” is “to follow the trail of death and destruction in a world where only the strong survive,” we are urged to endure the qualms of this life to defeat the “Pinheiros” who constantly prevent us from attaining heaven. May God help us as we struggle daily to enter through the narrow gate, through Christ our Lord. Amen!