Sunday Synopsis: Disarming Communication

Seventh Sunday of Easter, Year C – World Communication Sunday – 1 June 2025.

Readings: Acts 7:55-60; Responsorial Psalm Ps 97:1-2b.6.7c.9(R.1a.19a); Rev. 22:12-14.16-17.20 & Gospel John 17:20-26.

The first reading recounts the persecution of Saint Stephen, how his audience covered their ears at God’s word, and stoned him to death. It states that before he died, the first Christian martyr prayed for himself and his killers.

In the second reading, God assures John that at the end of time, each person will be repaid according to their deeds. The gospel presents the priestly prayer of Jesus, which today reminds us of the rupture of ecclesial unity.

On WCS, Pope Leo XVI invites us to “disarm communication of all prejudice and resentment, fanaticism, and even hatred,” emphasising that if we “disarm words, we will help disarm the world.”

Introduction

Today is the 59th World Communication Sunday (WCS). Re-echoing Pope Francis’s Message for the 59th World Day of Social Communication titled, “Share with gentleness the hope that is in your hearts,” taken from (Cf. 1 Pet 3:15-16), Pope Leo XIV urges us to “disarm communication of all prejudice and resentment, fanaticism, and even hatred” stressing that if we “disarm words, we will help disarm the world.”

Background and Summary of the Readings

The first reading (Acts 7:55-60) recounts the persecution of Saint Stephen, how his audience covered their ears at God’s word, and stoned him to death. It states that before he died, Stephen prayed for himself, “Lord Jesus, receive my spirit,” and for his killers, “Lord, do not hold this sin against them.”

In the second reading (Rev. 22:12-14.16-17.20), which focuses on retributive justice, God assures John that at the end, each person will be repaid according to their deeds. With a sense of Maranatha (Come Lord, Jesus), it invites the thirsty to listen to the word of God and drink from his refreshing waters of eternal life.

The gospel (John 17:20-26) presents the priestly prayer of Jesus, which today reminds us of the rupture of ecclesial unity. Before Pentecost, he prays for the elect in the world reminding them about the power of the name and the uncanny love demonstrated by the Father.

Pastoral Lessons

1. “Disarm” Communication: In a world which continually destroys the dignity of the human person by power-control, mass disinformation, polarisation, and social-media attacks, the message of WCS invites us to emulate Saint Stephen who committed his soul to God while praying for his assailants, by “disarming” communication and purifying it of all aggressiveness.

2. Embrace Gentle Hope: In line with the theme of retributive justice, which Saint John projects in the second reading, this year’s WCS invites us to account with gentleness for the hope that is in us.

3. Seek Unity of Purpose: Jesus’ unitive priestly prayer, which calls for hoping together, reminds Christians everywhere that hope is always a community project, not a personal endeavour.

4. Care for the Heart: In the face of astonishing achievements in science and technology, the Holy Father encourages us to care for the heart, the interior life, the engine room of all human communication.

5. Be Witnesses: Amid the ongoing conflicts between Russia and Ukraine, Israel and Palestine, we are urged to spread a culture of care, build bridges, and break down the visible and invisible barriers of the present time by becoming witnesses/promoters of non-aggressive communication.

Summary Lines

Conclusion

The Church envisions individuals who, like a watered garden, would accommodate vulnerable groups – children, orphans, aged parents, the sick, the lonely, and the unloved, with a gentle smile and warm embrace. It invites us to create a big room in our hearts that forgives and understands others. We hope for a world where families would joyfully see their beloved return from the trenches of war, and those who migrate in search of green pastures will secure a better future. Amid the current debris of war that impoverishes the world, we hope for a better world where every child can play, laugh, and have a better tomorrow. May the Holy Spirit help us “to promote a communication that heals the wounds of our [battered] humanity.”

Happy World Communication Sunday.