Sunday Synopsis: Being Truly a Eucharistic People

Shikrot Mpwi – Solemnity of the Most Holy Body & Blood of Christ

(Corpus Christi Sunday) Year C – 22 June 2025.

Dear friends in Christ,



Shalom! May the peace of Christ, present in the Blessed Sacrament in body, soul, and divinity, be with you.



Beloved in the Lord, today the Church celebrates Corpus Christi Sunday – the solemnity of the Most Holy Body and Blood of Christ. The celebration of the Body and Blood of Christ was introduced into the Church’s calendar in 1264 after an Augustinian Nun, Juliana of Liège, saw the vision of a glistening full moon. In her vision, the moon was perfect, but there were some hollow dark spots on it which represented the absence of a feast of the Eucharist. It was this vision thatinfluenced the celebration of Corpus Christi. From the story of the holy exchange between Melchizedek and Abram in the first reading, to St. Paul’s handing over of the eucharistic tradition in the second reading, the gospel presents Jesus’miracle of the fish and loaves as a foretaste of the eucharistic celebration.



Overview of the Readings

The first reading (Gen. 14-18-20) recounts how Melchizedek, the King of Salem and priest of the Most High God, brought bread and wine and pronounced blessing upon them. He also blessed Abram and thanked God for granting him victory. In thanksgiving to God, Abram gave Melchizedek a tithe of everything.

In the second reading (1 Cor. 11:23-26), St. Paul emphasises that he is passing unto the Corinthians what he received from the Lord – Jesus’ memorial meal and the chalice of the new covenant in his blood that is meant to be celebrated until he comes again in glory.

The gospel (Luke 9:11 b-17) recounts the miracle of feeding the five thousand – the only miracle recorded in all four gospels. The miracle is facilitated with five loaves and two fish. He preaches about the kingdom of God, cures the sick, and orders that the people sit in groups of fifty. He blessed the loaves and fish and gave the disciples who distributed them to the crowd; there were twelve baskets of leftovers.

Takeaway Lessons

1. The offering of a tithe of everything Abram owned to Melchizedek, who offered bread and wine as the first reading relates, foreshadows the matter of the sacrament of the Holy Eucharist and urges us to be faithful to the celebration of Holy Mass.

2. By telling the Corinthians in the second reading that what he is passing unto them is what he received from the Lord, St. Paul reminds us that we must not toy with the patrimony of sacred liturgy by turning the Mass into a theatrical showbereft of sacredness.

3. By revealing that Jesus preached to the crowds about the kingdom of God and cured the sick, the gospel reminds Pastors of souls to recommit to the teaching of catechesis and pastoral care of the sick, the housebound, the unloved and the lonely.

4. We are charged to once again embrace Catholic Action, a concept coined by Pope Pius XI’s in 1927 which calls the laity to participate in the apostolate of the hierarchy by building a more autonomous society through living out the values of the Eucharist, sustaining various activities in the secular society based on the principles of Catholic Social Teaching and living the gospel of life through promotion of human dignity and caring for God’s creation.

5. The picking of leftovers draws our attention as a Eucharistic people to be responsible for the environment through ensuring a robust synergy and solidarity towards waste management and overall care of the earth.

Conclusion

As a eucharistic people, we are challenged to embrace public action and advocacy through building and supporting Catholic institutions – schools, hospitals, orphanages, etc. We are equally charged to increase reverence for Jesus in the Blessed Sacrament and to receive the Eucharist reverently. Those who are not yet communicants are encouraged to trace the missing link in their lives and be reunited with Christ and his Church. Nothing compares to enjoying full communion with Christ and his Church. We must reflect on the pain and scandal of a child watching a family meal they cannot partake in.

May Jesus, who is truly present in the Blessed Eucharist, help us to endure the difficulties of this life, to enjoy the one bread and one chalice as a united family in heaven. Have a blessed week!



Yours in Christ!