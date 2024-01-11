Stanbic IBTC leads retail and SME banking in KPMG’s survey

By earning the top ranks in KPMG’s 2023 West Africa Banking Industry client Experience Survey, Stanbic IBTC Holdings has demonstrated its dedication to providing outstanding client experiences.

Stanbic IBTC took the top rank in the KPMG experience score for retail and SMEs, indicating that it is a leader in the retail, SME, and corporate areas, according to the recently revealed survey results. In the corporate banking division, the bank likewise asserted its third-place ranking.

The astounding accomplishment followed the bank’s stellar showing in the survey’s 2022 edition when it took first place in both the retail and business banking categories.

Stanbic IBTC’s exceptional performance was emphasized in a KPMG study report, which noted excellence in key areas of the customer journey for both the retail and SME divisions.

According to a bank release, the report credited the bank’s success to its steadfast dedication to innovation and customer-centric strategy.

Dr. Demola Sogunle, Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, expressed his happiness at the distinction by saying:

This accomplishment demonstrates our unwavering dedication to giving our clients the best possible banking experience. We are honored to have received recognition for our work in corporate, SME, and retail banking. We pledge to keep innovating and putting the needs of our clients first in every facet of our business operations.

