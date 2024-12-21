Stampede at Abuja Church Claims 10 Lives, Injures Several Others

A stampede at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Maitama on Saturday morning claimed 10 lives, including four children, and left eight others injured during the distribution of palliatives.

The FCT Police Command confirmed the tragedy and expressed condolences to the families of the deceased. Four of the injured have been treated and discharged, while others remain hospitalized.

Authorities have directed organizers of public events in the Federal Capital Territory to notify the police in advance to ensure safety and prevent such incidents in the future.

