Doris Ogah Crowned Miss Nigeria 2024

Doris Ogah, a stunning lawyer and model from the South-South region, has claimed the prestigious title of Miss Nigeria 2024.

In a dazzling competition that kept audiences on the edge of their seats, Doris outshone four other talented finalists: Ann Eneanya, Bukunmi Ogunsanya, Diane Paul, and Divine Nelson. The event marked the 45th edition of the Miss Nigeria pageant, showcasing beauty, brains, and charisma.

The journey to the crown began earlier in the week when 20 semi-finalists were unveiled, each vying for the coveted title. The night culminated with an emotional moment as Shatu Garko, the 44th Miss Nigeria, passed on the mantle to her successor.

Taking to her Instagram page, the new queen shared her heartfelt gratitude, writing:

“It’s been a lifelong dream to be given the opportunity to serve as an example to inspire and empower countless women and girls around the world.”

https://www.instagram.com/ reel/DDSV477ocag/?igsh= MTk1N3IwNmk4Y3phcA==

The event, held in Lagos State, wasn’t just about the crowning; it was a night of glitz, glamour, and electrifying performances. Renowned Nigerian artists KCee and Yemi Alade brought their A-game, thrilling the audience with unforgettable performances that added to the evening’s magic.

Doris Ogah’s victory is more than a crown—it’s a celebration of resilience, purpose, and the power of dreams. Congratulations to the new Miss Nigeria!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...