Stakeholders React as Nigeria Plans Computer-Based WAEC and NECO Exams

In a significant move to modernize its educational assessment system, the Federal Government of Nigeria has announced a major shift in the country’s education system, revealing that beginning in 2026, the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and the National Examinations Council (NECO) will no longer be conducted with paper and pen but will be fully computer-based.

The Minister of Education, while confirming the development last week, directed schools nationwide to begin preparing for the transition, stressing that the new policy aligns with global best practices in digital learning and assessment.

In Maiduguri, the development has sparked conversations among education stakeholders, teachers, and residents.

Speaking in an interview with The News Chronicle on Sunday, Mohammed Lawan, an Examination Officer at Government Day School, Maiduguri, described the move as both timely and challenging.

“This is a welcome development at first sight,” Lawan said. “However, the other side of the issue is the attitude of students nowadays. Many of them do not want to sit down and read their books, and some are not even attending classes regularly.”

According to him, adopting computer-based exams, similar to the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) system, will compel students to take their studies more seriously.

“Using computers during WAEC and NECO examinations will force students to read because nobody will give them the answers,” he added. “As an Examination Officer, I know that many students are not writing their term exams, and others are absent from school altogether. I appeal to parents to encourage and motivate their children to attend school and prepare adequately.”

Another Maiduguri resident, Abdullahi Umar, a youth activist, also welcomed the federal government’s decision.

“This is indeed a welcome development, and I am confident it will drastically reduce examination malpractice in the country,” Umar said. “In addition, switching to computer-based tests will cut down the huge cost of printing booklets and question papers nationwide.”

However, Umar expressed concern about infrastructure gaps in public schools, warning that the transition may not be smooth for all institutions.

“The only challenge is that most public schools lack computers and other facilities,” he explained. “I know that 90 percent of private schools will be able to comply, but government-owned schools will struggle unless both the state and federal governments provide support.”

As Nigeria moves towards digitalizing its major secondary school examinations, education experts agree that the success of the policy will depend on adequate funding, infrastructure, teacher training, and sensitization of both parents and students.