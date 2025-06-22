Driven by shared strategic interests within BRICS group and accelerating their bilateral trade and economic cooperation, Russia has signed an agreement to export Russian vodka brands to South Africa.

The Russian vodka is among the best in the whole world. At the plenary session of the 28th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), South African Deputy President, Paul Mashatile, told the audience interlaced with applause that South Africa would import vodka brands from Russia.

“We have a Business Council between Russia and South Africa, within the framework of which we discuss what can be imported from Russia. Just the previous day, colleagues told me that an agreement was signed on the import of Russian vodka to South Africa and, of course, to the African continent as a whole,” he said as part of the speech in an atmosphere marked by a strong sense of optimism and with desire of strengthening business relations.

According to Vladimir Putin: “My colleague from South Africa said that vodka supplies to the Republic of South Africa have already been established. You know, this is a very correct, serious step. Why? Because if you drink vodka, as they say, you need to have something to eat with it. Therefore, this will certainly be followed by supplies of meat products or grain supplies.”

The traditional plenary session on June 20, was chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Several special sessions featuring business dialogues with foreign partners from Africa, Bahrain, India, Iran, China, and EU countries were conducted. The Russia signed series of strategic trade agreements with participating countries including South Africa. In addition, American entrepreneurs also participated in SPIEF.

More than 20,000 delegates from over 140 countries participated in the SPIEF programmes which featured over 350 events, including 24 business dialogues with major partners. The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) was held on June 18-21, under the theme “Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World” and was organized by Roscongress Foundation.