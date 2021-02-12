Soludo, Utomi, Others To Feature As 2nd Stanel Youth Empowerment Masterclass Holds In Anambra

Awka – Awka, Anambra State Capital, will today play host to top Nigerian Business leaders and Executives who will be turning up for the second edition of the Stanel Youth Empowerment Masterclass, titled ‘Access More With Stanel’ scheduled to commence on Friday.

Among the big names expected to grace the Masterclass are former Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, former presidential candidate and founder, Centre for Value in Leadership (CVL), Prof Pat Utomi, frontline traditional ruler of Onitsha, Obi Nnaemeka Achebe and Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Air Peace, Chief Allen Onyema.

Others are the Senator representing Abia North in the National Assembly, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, his Anambra South Counterpart, Ifeanyi Uba, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Coscharis Group, Cosmas Maduka, among many others.

The three-day event, which is holding at the Stanel Done in Awka, is put together by the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Stanel Group, Dr Stanley Uzochukwu.

The program will span through Saturday and climax on Sunday with a Valentine’s Day show, planned to attract top musical acts and entertainers from all over Nigeria.

Speaking at a pre-event press briefing, the organizer, Dr Uzochukwu explained that the event is targeted at remoulding the youths and imbuing in them, a mentality that abhors crime and criminality while providing the milleu and support for self actualization.

Uzochukwu who was represented at the briefing by his Executive Assistant, Chukwuemeka Ugwa, revealed that the maiden edition of the Stanel Youth Empowerment Masterclass held in 2019, had brought business leaders and captains of industries to engage, train, empower and mentor over 5,000 Nigerian youths.

He also revealed that a brand new Innoson car was given out at the end of the program with other attractive prizes.

According to him, the sum of two million naira has been earmarked to be given to four persons that will be selected at the end of the program for pursuance of their business ideas.

“These four youths who will get the sum of five hundred naira each, will be persons with verified business platforms or ideas that they want to pursue. We are also going to provide mentorship services to them to ensure that they excel in their chosen areas,” he revealed.

The business mogul noted that he has always had the vision to assist youths achieve their manifest destiny, adding that the Masterclass is exceptional because it also has the potential to address the issue of youth involvement in crime, which is usually occasioned by idleness and lack of direction.

On the Valentine’s Day show, Uzochukwu said top-flight musicians have been penned down to perform to the thrill of the expected participants.

“We have too names in Nigeria’s music industry such as Flavor, Slow dog, Umu obiligbo, among many others too numerous to mention that will entertain the crowd. It is also important that we are organizing this show with strict compliance with COVID19 protocols as we have purchased over 10,000 facemasks and hand sanitizers which we will be given free of charge to all participants,” he said.