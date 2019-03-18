Solskjaer sends invitation to Scholes

Solskjaer’s former Old Trafford team-mate Paul Scholes quit his managerial role at Oldham this week, just 31 days after taking charge of the League Two club.

Former midfielder Scholes had signed an initial 18-month deal, but resigned by text on Thursday according to club owner Abdallah Lemsagam following a six-game winless run.

The Manchester United manager says he has “invited” Scholes to visit Carrington for a chat about his decision and to learn from his coaches.

“He’s probably got his reasons why he left. I’ve texted with him of course and it didn’t work out as he wanted, so that’s just management,” said Solskjaer.