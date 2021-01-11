Six Escape Death In Anambra Multiple Crash

Onitsha – No fewer than six persons escaped death in a multiple crash which occurred around Federal housing gate, 3-3 road, Onitsha North local government area of Anambra State on Sunday.

Four of the victims was said to have sustained a serious injury in the accident which involved a Toyota Camry with registration number MMA 839 AC, a Toyota Mark II with registration number AR 376 AWK and a Lexus jeep with registration number ENU 956 KW.

TNC gathered that the accident was caused by over speeding and loss of control by the Camry driver, which caused the vehicle to collide with the other vehicle on its lane.

Confirming the incident, a Red cross official attached to Federal Housing Estate Onitsha, who was at the scene of the incident, explained that four kids were on board during the accident,

He added that the injured victims have been taken to the general hospital in Onitsha for proper treatment, noting that the matter will be handed over to the Onitsha Central Police Station for investigation as there was no physical police station in 3-3 division for now.

Also, a medical doctor at the hospital who spoke after receiving the victims said they sustained serious injuries, but noted that they were already responding to treatment.