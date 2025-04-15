Sidharth Redraws the Literary Map

A passion, a quest and a search for new meaning was all that gave this young writer Sidharth to take a new path, a ground breaking one. It builds him to a different perspective and draws his attention to it. He began his poetic journey through the eyes and observation of the world.

The poets of 19th century and 20th century, like Pablo Neruda, Lord Byron, William Blake, W B Yeats shared the same amount of feeling towards the voice. Sidharth, who took his pen at the age of 11, didn’t know what to write at that point in life. It was the decision of his mother to send him to live with his senior cousin sister, who later became his lifelong friend. It was FR Thomson of Sacred Heart Higher Secondary School, who managed to discover this young enthusiastic, he championed his work throughout the years.

As the time went on, Sidharth left his home, to occupies himself with the world of tomorrow. He shared his idea in his mind, heart and the conviction to think differently. It drew his mind to forward and action, in a resultant manner. He foresaw the impact of literature in the most unique and possible way to fulfill.

The attempt for change and reconciling strived this young author to pave his way up. Sidharth’s pen is moving ahead with his own time and he wishes to redefine the best.

Sidharth P K

India

(Poet/ Writer/ Creative Thinker/ Research Scholar)