Shocking Video Shows 10-Year-Old Boy Confessing to Militant Training in Borno Forest

A disturbing video has emerged showing a young boy, believed to be no older than 10, confessing that he and at least 30 other children are being trained in weapon handling in a forest near Ajiri, Mafa Local Government Area, Borno State.

The video, recorded on January 22, 2025, shows the boy demonstrating his knowledge of firearms. During questioning, he revealed that he and other children of similar age were undergoing military training deep in the forest.

“They are teaching us how to use weapons. Ali Shehu, Umar, Alhaji, and Malam Oro are the ones training us. There are at least 20 to 30 of us. We are all young boys; some are older than me, and some are younger,” the boy said.

To prove his claims, he was handed an AK-47 rifle, which he expertly dismantled and reassembled with precision. He also demonstrated how to load and unload a magazine, showing an alarming level of skill.

In a desperate move, ISWAP and Boko Haram are increasingly recruiting and radicalizing minors. The use of child soldiers remains a serious threat, with these militant groups exploiting vulnerable children to strengthen their ranks.

