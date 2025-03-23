SHOCKING: Israel Kills Hamas Leader, Strikes Lebanon and US Bombs Yemen

Israeli airstrikes on Sunday, March 23, 2025, has killed Salah al-Bardaweel, one of Hamas’s most senior political figures, along with his wife while they were praying in a tent.

A Hamas official confirmed his death to BBC News, calling him the group’s “highest-ranking political leader” after the deaths of Yahya Sinwar and Rawhi Mushtaha earlier in the war.

“Israel’s assassination of our leaders will not break our resolve,” Hamas said in a statement. They further condemned the act describing it as an act of aggression.

Bardaweel, 66, was a prominent figure in Hamas’s political bureau and had deep ties to the movement’s founding leadership.

He was born in Khan Younis refugee camp and later led Hamas’s parliamentary bloc. He was re-elected to its political bureau in 2021.

The Israeli military did not immediately comment on the strike, which was part of its resumption of heavy bombing across Khan Younis and Rafah.

At least 18 people were killed in the attacks, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

Ceasefire Collapse

The move follows the breakdown of a nearly two-month ceasefire last Tuesday (March 19, 2025).

While Israel blamed Hamas for rejecting a US-backed ceasefire proposal, Hamas accused Israel of violating the original agreement mediated by Qatar, Egypt, and the US.

Under the proposed deal, Israel was expected to:

1. Withdraw its troops from Gaza

2. Release Palestinian prisoners in exchange for Israeli hostages

3. Begin negotiations for a permanent truce and Gaza reconstruction.

However, Israel intensified its air and ground operations, claiming Hamas was not negotiating in good faith.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended the renewed offensive, saying:

“Hamas cannot dictate terms while still holding Israeli hostages. We will not stop until our security is guaranteed.”

Hamas spokesperson Osama Hamdan rejected Netanyahu’s claim, telling Al Jazeera:

“Israel never intended to uphold the ceasefire. Their goal has always been to continue the occupation and destruction of Gaza.”

Israel Bombs Lebanon

In a separate development, Israel launched airstrikes on southern Lebanon on Saturday, March 22, targeting Hezbollah command centers and rocket launch sites.

The Israeli military reported intercepting three rockets in Metula, northern Israel, though no casualties were reported.

Lebanese health officials confirmed seven deaths, including a child, and 40 injuries in the Israeli bombardment.

Hezbollah, which has been engaged in low-intensity conflict with Israel since October 7, 2023, denied responsibility for the initial rocket attack but warned of retaliation if Israeli strikes continue.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun condemned the act, saying:

“Attempts to drag Lebanon into a new war must stop. The Lebanese army is responsible for security, and all armed groups must respect the ceasefire.”

US Bombs Yemen as Red Sea Tension Intensify

Meanwhile, the United States launched fresh airstrikes on Yemen, targeting:

Hodeidah (airport and port)

Marib (central Yemen)

Saada (northern governorate)

According to Yemeni media, the strikes hit areas controlled by the Iran-backed Houthi rebels, who have been attacking international shipping in the Red Sea in response to Israel’s war on Gaza.

A US military statement confirmed the strikes, saying:

“These operations aim to degrade Houthi capabilities and ensure the safety of global maritime trade.”

Houthi spokesperson Mohammed Abdulsalam responded, warning of more attacks against US and Israeli-linked ships:

“The US aggression will not go unanswered. Yemen stands with Palestine against the occupation.”

War Death Toll Rises

The humanitarian situation in Gaza continues to deteriorate, with Gaza’s Health Ministry reporting:

49,747 confirmed Palestinian deaths

113,213 wounded

61,700 estimated dead, including those buried under rubble

The Israeli death toll remains at 1,139 from the Hamas-led October 7 attack, with more than 200 hostages taken.

In Lebanon, about 4,000 people have been killed since the conflict escalated in October, displacing 1.2 million residents.

What’s Next?

Diplomatic efforts to revive a ceasefire are ongoing, with Qatar, Egypt, and the US urging both sides to return to negotiations.

The UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) warned:

“This escalation risks unraveling months of efforts to stabilize the region.”

As Israel’s military operations intensify across Gaza and Lebanon, and US-Yemen tensions grow, fears of a Middle East war remain high.