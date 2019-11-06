Shehu Sani lampoons Osinbajo as Abba Kyari takes bill to Buhari in London for assent

Former lawmaker representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Senator Shehu Sani, has mocked Vice President Yemi Osinbajo after the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari travelled all the way to London to present a bill to President Muhammadu Buhari for assent.

It was reported that Kyari presented the amended Deep Offshore Act to Buhari in London on Monday.

Some Nigerians have since faulted the decision, saying that Osinbajo should have signed the bill, rather than Kyari taking a trip to London.

Nigerians have also posed questions about the function of the office of Osinbajo as Vice President .

Mockingly, the former lawmaker pleaded with Nigerians to stop criticising the VP before they land him in another trouble.

Making a mockery of the situation, Sani on his Twitter page wrote: “Make una leave Baba make him rest for London, una wahala dey too much. Abi una no get old papa for house? (leave Buhari to rest in London, your problem is too much Nigerians)

“As for him second wey no complain, make una no complain for am before una land am in another soup, leave am make him Kuku de shaku. (As for his VP that is not complaining, leave him alone before you all put him in trouble. Leave him alone to ‘Shaku’).