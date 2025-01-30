Sharia Law Sparks Rift: Sultan of Sokoto and Gani Adams at Loggerheads in South West

1. The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has voiced support for establishing Independent Shariah Arbitration Panels in Ekiti and Oyo states, arguing that Muslims in the South West are being denied their constitutional rights to a Shariah Court of Appeal. He criticized political and traditional resistance to these efforts and highlighted issues such as denying female students the right to wear the Hijab. In contrast, Gani Adams, the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, strongly opposed the introduction of Sharia law in the South West, calling it foreign to Yoruba culture and a potential tool for religious division. Speaking at the 2025 Oodua Festival in Osun State, he warned against religious fundamentalism and accused advocates of Sharia law of attempting to destabilize the region. Adams also raised concerns about the increasing presence of Boko Haram and ISWAP members in the South West, urging the government to take decisive action to address security threats. He reaffirmed the Yoruba people’s commitment to religious harmony and rejected any attempt to impose Sharia law in the region.

2. Former Osun State Governor Bisi Akande revealed that he played a crucial role in persuading President Bola Tinubu to run for office, despite Tinubu’s initial reluctance due to financial concerns and self-doubt. In a YouTube interview, Akande recounted that Tinubu resisted the idea, even quarreling with those who suggested it. Akande ultimately convinced him by framing his candidacy as a sacrifice for Yoruba aspirations. Tinubu also expressed concerns about his health, but Akande reassured him that he would recover quickly. Additionally, Akande alleged that the #EndSARS protests were orchestrated to derail Tinubu’s political career, claiming the movement was funded by America and linked to the Obidient movement. Akande further discussed his role in Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s nomination in 2011 and denied that former President Buhari opposed Tinubu’s candidacy. He concluded by acknowledging Tinubu’s growth as a political strategist, noting that he was once unfamiliar with Nigeria’s broader political landscape.