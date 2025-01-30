Sharia Law Sparks Rift: Sultan of Sokoto and Gani Adams at Loggerheads in South West

Hello and welcome! In today’s trending news stories;
2. Former Osun State Governor Bisi Akande revealed that he played a crucial role in persuading President Bola Tinubu to run for office, despite Tinubu’s initial reluctance due to financial concerns and self-doubt. In a YouTube interview, Akande recounted that Tinubu resisted the idea, even quarreling with those who suggested it. Akande ultimately convinced him by framing his candidacy as a sacrifice for Yoruba aspirations. Tinubu also expressed concerns about his health, but Akande reassured him that he would recover quickly. Additionally, Akande alleged that the #EndSARS protests were orchestrated to derail Tinubu’s political career, claiming the movement was funded by America and linked to the Obidient movement. Akande further discussed his role in Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s nomination in 2011 and denied that former President Buhari opposed Tinubu’s candidacy. He concluded by acknowledging Tinubu’s growth as a political strategist, noting that he was once unfamiliar with Nigeria’s broader political landscape.
3. The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has suspended Max Air’s domestic flight operations for three months, effective midnight, January 31, 2025, to allow for an internal appraisal and a thorough safety and economic audit. The suspension follows an incident at Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, where a Max Air Boeing 737-400, carrying 53 passengers and six crew members, veered sharply to the left upon landing after a loud bang was heard. No injuries were reported, but the runway was temporarily closed for inspection. The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has investigated the incident. At the same time, the NCAA’s audit will assess Max Air’s organizational structure, procedures, personnel, aircraft, and financial health to ensure safe operations. The NCAA acknowledged the inconvenience to passengers but emphasized that safety remains its top priority. Max Air’s resumption of domestic flights will depend on the satisfactory completion of the audit.
5. Former President Donald Trump repeated a claim that the U.S. government planned to send $50 million worth of condoms to Gaza, alleging they were intended for Hamas and could be used to make improvised bombs. The claim, initially made by White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, was challenged by an administration official who clarified that the $50 million was part of a broader medical aid package, not solely for condoms. Reports indicate that no U.S. funding for contraceptives in 2024 was allocated to Gaza, contradicting Trump’s assertion. Critics, including former officials, dismissed the claim as misleading, with one pointing out that $50 million would equate to purchasing one billion condoms. Elon Musk supported Trump’s stance, calling it part of a larger issue of financial mismanagement, though no evidence supports his claim.
6. In sports, Arsenal is preparing a second bid for Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins, a lifelong Gunners fan. Meanwhile, Manchester United is in talks with Barcelona over a potential loan move for Marcus Rashford, though financial constraints may complicate the deal. Ajax’s interest in Barcelona midfielder Ansu Fati could create space for Rashford at the Catalan club. Tottenham, Bayern Munich, and Borussia Dortmund are in a race to sign Southampton’s 18-year-old winger Tyler Dibling.
In other transfer news, Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran is undergoing medical treatment ahead of a €77 million move to Al Nassr. Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester United are all considering a move for 19-year-old Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel, with Tottenham also eyeing a loan deal. Napoli has rejected Galatasaray’s €65 million bid to make Victor Osimhen’s loan move permanent. Newcastle United is set to sign 18-year-old Republic of Ireland winger Kyle Fitzgerald from Galway United, while Napoli remains interested in Alejandro Garnacho if Manchester United lowers its asking price.
Off the pitch, Steven Gerrard has reportedly requested to leave Saudi Pro League side Al Ettifaq after 18 months. Meanwhile, Torino is leading the race to sign Chelsea’s 22-year-old midfielder Cesare Casadei, as Lazio has dropped out of contention.