Shameful Country!- Bobrisky Calls Out Law Makers Over Benue Killings

Nigerian entertainer and cross dresser Idris Okuneye Olanrewanju popularly known as Bobrisky or Mummy of Lagos is lending his voice to condemn the killing in Benue state.

The cross dresser however is targeting the senator and calling them out for remaining silent at a time like this. In a post he shared today on his instagram page expressed his anger s d frustration towards to the lawmakers.

Senator/house representative didn’t call urgent meeting over the kiling happening in benue.

“But they can call urgent meeting when it comes to bobrisky. Shame, shame!!!!,

“Shame!!!.What a shameful country,” he wrote.

According to him the lawmakers are always silent when it comes to important state matters like the current killing in Benue state but are quick to react snd call for urgent meetings for trivial matters like his case

Recall that in 2024 Bobrisky was arrested for mishandling the Naira which is criminal offense in Nigeria. He was sentenced to 6 months in prison. It was later revealed that he never served jail time.