Serhou Guirassy Expresses Gratitude and Determination Despite Missing African Ballon d’Or

Guinean football star, Serhou Guirassy, has expressed his heartfelt gratitude to his fans, family, and countrymen despite missing out on the African Ballon d’Or award this year.

In a touching message posted on his social media handle, Guirassy conveyed his pride in representing Guinea at the highest level. “Dear brothers and sisters… even though the African Ballon d’Or was not awarded to me this year, it does not take away the pride I feel in having carried high the colors of our dear Guinea,” he wrote.

Guirassy, who plays for Borussia Dortmund in the German Bundesliga, also took the opportunity to thank his support system. “I would like first of all to thank you, family, teammates, coaches, friends, you, my people, for your unwavering support and your trust.”

The 27-year-old striker emphasized the importance of unity and brotherhood, stating that these values carry him every day. “Your love, strength and solidarity carry me every day. I am convinced that this unity and brotherhood must be preserved and maintained, in all circumstances.”

Guirassy’s message was not just one of gratitude but also of determination. He vowed to continue giving his best for his country and to inspire young Guineans who dream big. “This is just the beginning. I will continue to give the best of myself, for you, for our country, and to inspire all young Guineans who dream big.”

The Guinean international has been in impressive form for both club and country, scoring crucial goals and providing assists. His dedication and passion for the sport have endeared him to fans across the continent.

