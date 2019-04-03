‘SENTIMENTAL CLAPTRAP’ Ole Gunnar Solskjaer getting full-time Manchester United job ‘a CRAZY, CRAZY decision’, says former Chelsea star Craig Burley

Solskjaer wasn’t smiling on Tuesday night as the Red Devils suffered their third defeat in four matches

Manchester United have been hammered for giving in to ‘sentimental claptrap’ by appointing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as their permanent manager.

Craig Burley, the former Chelsea midfielder and regular talkSPORT pundit, believes the Red Devils made a ‘crazy decision’ by giving the Norwegian the top job at Old Trafford last week.

Solskjaer has given the whole club a lift since he came in as caretaker boss to replace Jose Mourinho in December.