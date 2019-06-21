Senate President, Ahmad Lawan withdraws appointment of media aide

Nigeria Senate President, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan has withdrawn the appointment of Mr Festus Adedayo barely 48 hours after his appointment as Special Adviser on Media and Publicity.

In a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday in Abuja by the Special Assistant to the Senate President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Mohammed Isa, the appointment was rescinded in his best interest.

Part of the statement reads:

“The office of the President of the Senate has reviewed the appointment of Mr. Festus Adedayo as Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to the President of the Senate and decided to rescind its decision on the appointment, and wishes Mr. Adebayo the best in his future endeavours.”