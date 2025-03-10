Senate Chambers: A Cartel of Party Cliques?

Very plausible to play cards of partisan politics during campaigns, scouting for votes. Once elections are won or lost and victors of elections are sworn in to begin to discharge their statutory duties and responsibilities, walls and blockages of partisan politics should be dismantled to be replaced with good governance for all.

With the recent seat re-allocation of Sen. Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan, a whirlwind that spiralled the integrity of the Senate into chaos and opprobrium one wonders why the Senate should be a place where seat allocation is used to encourage partisanship than cohesion and bond building.

I was told it was a standard practice globally in parliament, not peculiar to Nigeria’s parliament.

However globally it is and however standard practice it is too in parliament, one questions if it could equally be said to be the best practice for legislative functions?

It beats me hollow trying to properly situate the seating arrangement in the Senate according to party affiliations and seniority as viable instruments for better and quality legislation.

I am not here to reinvent the wheel or to disrupt the de facto( what is ) of global legislative practices nah! Rather to interrogate it and see how de jure( what should be) should become what is, de facto.

Severally I have listened to Senators speak on the floor of the Senate. Each of them would always start this way” Mr. President my name is Distinguish Senator Nwakunna Nzenwa representing the good people of Umuhu na Awagu senatorial zone. I rise to speak on”…. This is usually the format. Never have I heard any of them bring party affiliation in all these.

Who Sen. Nwakunna Nzenwa is representing is the entire good people of Umuhu na Awagu regardless of their different political linings. Whatever projects he attaracts to his zone, the use and benefits are not restricted to those in his party circle alone . Everybody enjoys them regardless.

The point I am trying to make here is the non-consequential need for seats to be allocated according to party affliation, except there are other unspoken reasons for such. It makes no logical sense to me anyway.

The Senate should be a place where laws are made not by party interest but ideally by the needs of the poor masses and what would drive fortune into the Nigeria system. It should be a place where Nigerians are protected through laws not a place to play Partisan Politics Of Stomach Infrastructure( PPSI)

It should be a place where patriotism and the greatest good for the greatest number of persons are guarded and protected, not a place where the majority and minority are at a constant war of who would outsmart each other. It should be a place where fairness, justice, equity, etc, are placed above the frivolities of partisan politics. It should be a place of independence in legislation, not a place where compromise is made along party lines to the great disservice of the vulnerable masses.

Seating arrangement, however, should be encouraged for orderliness and easy coordination of proceedings. However, it should be done in such a way to engender collaboration, unity, love against partisanship. .

The mere fact that seats are allocated along party lines has in itself some hidden psychological effects. It creates rivary already, making every Senator to be at all times too conscious of the term minority, majority, ranking etc

This however may be the globally accepted legislative practice, but does it bring out the best in legislative proceedings? Though a global practice, it could still not be the best.

What is wrong allocating seats alphabetically in a “partyless manner”? What is wrong allowing both the majority and manority parties seat in a mixed manner in alphabetical order? By this, nobody would be throwing up maginalization lyrics in allocation of seats.

Every Senator should show in practical terms signs of being distinquished. Distinguish in conduct, character, carriage, and expression. They should be distinguished enough to drop their political party bags by the door of the Senate Chambers and pick up their patriotism, value, and morals bags for the day’s legislative proceedings.

They should drop their party binnacular and put on the binnacular of fairness, justice and equity as they walk into the chambers. They should wear the cap or hat of Nigeria not that of their party which of course could accentuate the biases, myopic and prejudices of party preference over the good for the greater number of Nigerians.

As distinguished which many are far from the threshold, one would expect them to play politics of values, looking at the bigger picture of what would make Nigeria work against the pettiness and frivolities of party politics and shenanigans, a dragon that has torn the integrity of the Senate, making it look like one space for drama, comic relief, compromise and engagement on inanities that hold no prospect for a better Nigeria we all hope for.

Senate Chambers should be a place where association, alignment, etc, are formed based on values, ethics, philosophies, views, and ideals, not by political parties. It should be a place where clique formation and political cartels are driven and thrive on utilitarianism, not on petty party and self-seeking motives.

A political party is just a vehicle to get to the hallowed Chambers and shouldn’t be a day-to-day aphrodisiac for legislation, allocation of seats, and chairmen for juicy committees.

I have not found meaning and prospect in Nigeria party structure. No ideology, no values, no future for an ideal democratic practices. It is rather a log in the wheel, only that it is constitutional and the only platform on which one gets elected.

Until Nigeria Politicians begin to see themselves as collaborators, energizers irrespective of party lines, we would continue to have a dysfunctional system that is not driven by what should be( values, patrotism, meritocracy etc) Rather by party interest. A situation that promises nothing but a journey in a car with a weak engine and gear box.

Though there could be movement, but not fast enough to produce the desired result of efficiency and effectiveness.

Nigeria Senate Chambers, a cartel of party cliques not a place for disinterested views of Nigeria worries and pain for a lasting solution.

Senate is a hallowed place for making serious laws for the masses not a den where ranking and party considerations are prerequisites for sharing of seats etc.

Ranking does not translate into wisdom, knowledge and effectiveness. There are many ranking Senators who are not as much productive, effective and profoundly enterprising in legislative proceedings and matters like the first timers. Do we start naming them? Those who for eight years, four years, twelve years etc as Senators slept and snored more than they were awake. Do we shame them ?

Senate and House of representative shouldn’t be party structured. Not a place where party interests are held supreme over the collective will of the Nigeria masses. A good Senator drops at the door of the chambers their big flowing starched political party Agbada and wears the Nigeria all masses friendly dress, defending nothing but those things that prioritize the well being of the Nigeria masses.

