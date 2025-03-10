Imo Govt Vows Partnership With Hezekiah University to Promote Quality Education

Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, has assured that the State Government will continue to partner with Hezekiah University, Umudi, to promote quality education in the state and realize the institution’s overall objectives.

Governor Uzodinma stated this during the Maiden Convocation ceremony of Hezekiah University, Umudi, in Nkwerre Local Government Area of Imo State for the award of First Degree and Conferment of Honorary Degree held at the university’s field over the weekend.

The university conferred on his wife, Chief Barr. Chioma Uzodinma has an honorary doctorate (Honoris Causa) in Public Administration for outstanding women empowerment and girl-child advocacy services.

Upon arrival, the governor commissioned the Academic Complex and Mother Mary Okanu-Onukogu Male Hostel of the university.

But speaking at the occasion, Governor Uzodinma said that quality education can be provided in Nigeria only through a collaborative attitude and partnership between the government and the private sector.

He says, “Government alone cannot fund education anywhere in the world. Government must look for partnerships from the private sector. I believe that the government must encourage the relationship between private and public institutions.

“Because public institutions alone funded by government and managed by the government, whom over the years, has proven not to be good managers of businesses, cannot be allowed to provide quality education”.

Senator Uzodinma promised to support the university with infrastructure and anything within his administration’s capacity, just as he had done with other churches in the state.

While appreciating the institution’s management for the honour done to him and his wife, Governor Uzodinma called on all Imo sons and daughters to support the university and succeed in her sustained efforts to contribute to society through intellectual property and ideas.

On TetFund’s inability to accommodate private universities in its educational interventions, Governor Uzodinma assured the university that he would work with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to propel policy changes, legislations, and intentional administrative efforts to create synergy between the promotion of public schools and that of private schools for the overall benefit of mankind.

In her acceptance speech, the recipient, Dr Chioma Uzodinma, described the award as a reaffirmation of the power of education, public service, and women’s role in shaping a more just and equitable society.

She stressed the need for strategic public administration while dedicating the award to every woman in Imo State. She urged women to utilize education as a potent tool in attaining their goals in life.

“Your education is your most powerful tool but knowledge becomes truly transformative coupled with compassion and directed towards solving real human problems. Do not seek positions of authority, seek to create meaningful change.

“The honorary doctorate I received today is not an endpoint but a renewed call to service and a recognition that carries tremendous responsibilities to continue advocating for the marginalized, breakdown barriers, and to demonstrate true leadership, that we are lifting others as we rise,” she said.

Dr Uzodinma, also the Secretary of Renewed Hope Initiative, expressed gratitude to the management of Hezekiah University, saying the recognition is not just a personal accolade but a powerful statement about the vital role of women in nation-building.

Earlier, while declaring the event open, the university’s Proprietor and Chancellor, His Grace Most Rev Prof Daddy Hezekiah, charged the graduands to be good ambassadors of their alma mater, Hezekiah University, in line with its Motto, “Academic Excellence with good morals.“

He noted that the university is one of the private universities with the lowest school fees in the country. He added that he had subsidized the school fees with #100,000 per student for the past 10 years since its inception in 2015.

The Man of God, who is the Founder, Leader, and Archibishop of Living Christ Mission Worldwide, however, charged the graduates to abide by the Godly virtues instilled into them within the period they sought quality education in the institution to succeed in the society.

In his remarks, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Anthony N. Okere, expressed joy over the day’s event, congratulating the graduates, the senate, and attendees for collectively sustaining the Chancellor’s hopes and aspirations.

Prof. Okeke further applauded the efforts of the staff and students who have always believed in Hezekiah University.