See Photos: Samsung Set To Launch World’s First Transparent TV

A spanking new television is finding its way to the market soon as Samsung teased the world’s first transparent MicroLED display to be officially launched into the market in the fourth quarter of the year. The company disclosed this during its annual First Look event at CES 2024, held on Sunday night 7 January 2024.

While there’s still no mention on how much this device would costs. Samsung showcased its transparent MicroLED display side-by-side next to transparent OLED and transparent LCD models to highlight the differences between the techs.

It was gathered that, compared to the others, not only was the MicroLED panel significantly brighter, it also featured a completely frameless design and a more transparent glass panel that made it easier to see objects behind it when not connected for use.

According to reports, the effect Samsung’s transparent micro OLED displays have is hard to describe, as content almost looks like a hologram as it floats in mid-air. The demo unit was freestanding and measured only about a centimeter thick, which adds even more to the illusion of a floating screen.

Meanwhile, because of micro LEDs’ high pixel density, images also looked incredibly sharp. So far, Samsung has only uploaded a single vertical video overflowing with EDM, which has given more ideas on the device.

According to a Samsung spokesperson, because transparent MicroLED displays have higher brightness compared to transparent OLED panels, they are also less impacted by ambient light.

However, the bad news is that with Samsung’s current crop of non-transparent MicroLED TVs currently costing $150,000 for a 110-inch model, it’s going to be a decently long time until these new displays become anything close to affordable.

Coincidentally, Samsung isn’t the only Korean company showing off a big transparent display at CES this year. Its eternal rival LG debuted the OLED T. As reported, The OLED T is the first wireless transparent OLED TV, with 4K resolution and LG’s wireless transmission tech for audio and video.

This is building on the company’s (non-transparent) M3 model, which debuted at least year’s CES. The OLED T also features a contrast screen that rolls down into a box at its base that you can raise or lower with the press of a button.

