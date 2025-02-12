SEDC Plans $200 Billion Regional Economy for Southeast by 2035

Following its successful inauguration, the leadership of the South East Development Commission, SEDC, says the visionary economic blueprint of the Premier of Eastern Nigeria during the First Republic, late Dr Michael Okpala, will constitute the foundation of its industrial and agricultural revolution in the region.

The pioneer Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the SEDC, Mr Mark Okoye, disclosed this in his inaugural address after the Commission was inaugurated.

The Commission was established to oversee the reconstruction and rehabilitation of critical infrastructure damaged by the Nigerian Civil War and to tackle the broader developmental challenges facing the region.

Acknowledging that the weight of expectations on the Commission is enormous, given the 54-year wait, Okoye noted that the challenges facing the region are undeniable. The World Bank estimates that at least $10 billion is required for Southeast infrastructural development.

He also identified over 2,500 active erosion sites displacing thousands of people, persistent unemployment and a challenging investment climate, security concerns that affect business confidence, and an ease-of-doing-business ranking that requires significant improvement.

The economist noted that the Commission under his watch has a clear target and revealed that working with the state governments, private sector ecosystem, and development partners will drive the South East towards a $200 billion regional economy by 2035.

Okoye disclosed that, as part of its take-off strategy, the Commission will engage with State Governments, the Private Sector, Academia and Research Institutions, Traditional Rulers and Religious Leaders, and Civil Society Organizations.

“Building on the late Dr Okpara’s vision, in collaboration with State Governments, and aligning with the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr. President, we will prioritize Security and Investment Climate, Master Planning and Infrastructure Development, Agriculture & Industrialization, Technology & Innovation and Human Capital Development.

“We will not pay lip service to development. The SEDC will prioritize action over rhetoric and results over promises.

“Our tenure will be built on transparency, accountability, and public participation. Every project will align with a clear roadmap and deliver measurable impact.

“In the coming months, we will embark on several projects, programs, and initiatives designed to accelerate the development of our region. Our website, launching soon, will be an interactive platform for your feedback and engagement,” he said.

The SEDC boss craved the understanding of friends and associates to shelve celebrations, receptions, and congratulatory messages so that they could remain steadfast and focused on their mission.

He sought that such support be channeled into ideas, best wishes, and prayers for the wisdom and stamina to execute the task successfully.