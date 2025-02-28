Security Forces Capture Notorious Bandit in Zamfara State

Troops of Operation FANSAN YANMA, working in collaboration with local vigilante operatives known as ASKRARAWA, have apprehended a suspected bandit in Rijiya Tsakar Dawa, located in Gusau Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

The arrest took place on Tuesday, February 27, 2025, along the Bawa Ganga Kwaren Ganuwa road, a route that has been notorious for criminal activities.

According to security sources, the suspect is believed to be part of a group that has been engaging in various unlawful acts, including attacks on communities, kidnapping, and other forms of banditry in the region.

This operation is part of the ongoing efforts by security forces to combat insecurity in Zamfara State, a region that has been heavily affected by banditry in recent years.

The collaboration between military personnel and local vigilante groups has played a significant role in tracking and neutralizing criminal elements operating in the area.

Authorities have assured the public that investigations are ongoing and that the suspect will be interrogated to gather more intelligence on the activities of his group.

Residents have been urged to remain vigilant and cooperate with security agencies by providing useful information that could help in the fight against banditry.