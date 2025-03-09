Security Experts Meet Governor Zulum to Study Borno’s Security Model

A security think tank, the Alliance of Sahel Institute for Security Studies, along with members of the Norwegian Institute for Conflict Resolution, met with Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, to discuss the Borno Model an innovative security strategy implemented by his administration.

The meeting, held on Saturday in Maiduguri, focused on how the Borno Model, a community-driven approach to tackling insurgency, could serve as a blueprint for other Sahelian nations facing similar security challenges.

The Sahel region, covering countries like Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso, has been dealing with rising violence in recent years.

The visiting think tank, made up of security experts and policymakers from across the region, was led by Hon. Aliyu Ibrahim Gebi, Special Adviser to the Nigerian Chief of Defence Staff.

Other members of the delegation included Brigadier General Yusuf Ali, Coordinator of Operation Safe Corridor; General Aime B. Simpore from Burkina Faso; Mahamadu Togota from Mali; and Moureima Adamou Noma from Niger Republic.

Governor Zulum described the Borno Model as one of the world’s most successful security and reintegration strategies, revealing that around 300,000 insurgents and their families have surrendered to authorities.

He also stressed the importance of winning public trust, highlighting his administration’s efforts in building schools, hospitals, markets, and providing livelihood support for communities affected by insurgency.

Over the past six years, Zulum said, the Borno State Government has invested in infrastructure development across the state’s three senatorial zones to enhance stability and economic recovery.