Secondus to Amaechi: Stop Destabilising Rivers State

National Chairman of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has called on Transportation Minister and former Governor of River State, Chibuike Amaechi, to stop destabilising the oil and gas state.

The PDP big boss said it’s time the minister and other persons working with him began to see reason why they should also stop causing confusion in the state.

Secondus equally called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to bring the Rivers election to a logical conclusion, so that the people can continue with their lives.

He was speaking during a solidarity visit by the Deputy Governorship candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Chief Akpo Bomba Yeeh, who defected to the PDP, at the Government House, Port Harcourt on Monday

Secondus described the defection as a welcome development, which will help the state move forward.

According to him, ‘’this is a welcome development. This is what a normal situation is supposed to be. The people will see the reason why we must work together. This is an uncommon decision. You have taken a wise decision because you have the interest of the people at heart.’’

Also speaking on Amaechi, Governor Nyesom Wike said that no one man’s interest is bigger than that of the state, declaring that all leaders must work together to move Rivers forward.

History, Wike said, will be kind to the former AAC deputy governorship candidate for placing Rivers’ interest above personal consideration.

Also with Governor Wike at the Government House to receive the defected ex-AAC chief, were the PDP State Chairman, Felix Obuah, former Governor, Celestine Omehia, Senator-elect Barry Mpigi, and other leaders of the state.

‘’History will be on your side. You have shown that the interest of the state is above personal consideration. God will not only protect you, He will reward you for this decision.

‘’Rivers State is the only state we have. Everyone must work together to move this state forward. It is important to take this state to greater heights. It is not everyone that can take this kind of decision. It requires maturity to take this kind of decision’’, Wike said.

Continuing, the governor said all leaders of Rivers irrespective of their political affiliations ‘’must’’ work in unity to develop the strategic oil and gas state, adding ‘’all of us must work together in order to forge ahead. No one man’s interest is bigger than that of the state.’’

While welcoming the AAC defector into the PDP, noting that he will be part of the group to consolidate the development of the state, Governor Wike added, ‘’you are welcome to the party that will move the state forward.

‘’Those on the other side must understand that you cannot kill people, just to be in power. With this bold decision, our brothers on the other side know that the end has come. I thank you for refusing to allow yourself to be a tool for the destabilisation of the state.’’

Earlier, Yeeh who dumped his former party, AAC, said the state developed by her founding fathers should be sustained by the efforts of all patriots, declaring, ‘’today, I am in your midst to declare my defection to the PDP.

‘’Governor Wike is a man of vision. He is a man of compassion. It is his compassion that endears him to the people of Rivers. I choose to identify with him to move the state forward.’’

While adding that as a retired security personnel, he will work with Governor Wike to promote the security of the state, Yeeh informed the governor that he has officially withdrawn his candidacy of his former party.

‘’I officially announced the withdrawal of my candidacy for the AAC. My loyalty is with the PDP. I cannot afford to leave the fast lane and go to the slow lane’’, he said.

In his remark, Obuah, the PDP boss in the state said the former AAC deputy governorship candidate has searched his conscience and decided to work with the PDP to develop the state.