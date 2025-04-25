Saraki Shrugs Off Defections, Says PDP Will Bounce Back Stronger

Amid a fresh wave of defections rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), former Senate President Bukola Saraki has issued a bold call for resilience, declaring that the opposition party is gearing up for a strong rebound.

Reacting to the recent defection of Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Saraki didn’t mince words: “Those who want to leave should leave now.”

According to the PDP stalwart, now is the time for loyal members to refocus and rebuild the party into a credible alternative for Nigerians.

Saraki emphasized that a viable opposition is critical for democracy to thrive. “A one-party state is dangerous for a diverse country like ours,” he said, warning that eliminating political alternatives breeds hopelessness.

Framing the recent turbulence as a moment of clarity, he added, “The PDP is merely experiencing a rebirth. Let the loyalists stay. Let us rebuild.”

The former Senate President also took a swipe at insincere party leaders, stating, “This situation vindicates those of us who chose to stay silent. There was no trust, no one knew who was truly committed.”

In a rallying message to PDP members across the country, Saraki urged calm and patience. “Politics is not a sprint. It’s a marathon. Twenty-four hours is a long time in politics, anything can change.”

He concluded by encouraging party faithful to stay the course: “Don’t be discouraged by what’s happening in Delta. This is not the end. It’s the beginning of a stronger PDP.”