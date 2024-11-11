Sanwo-Olu Hails Lagos Speaker At 52

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, on his 52nd birthday, describing him as a committed and passionate lawmaker with an enviable track record of good performance.

He said Obasa, who clocks 52 on Monday, has recorded significant strides in his public service to impact his generation positively and contribute to the growth and development of Lagos State.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, in a message issued on Monday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, said Obasa, as the leader of the legislative arm of government, has contributed immensely to the success of the All Progressives Congress, APC-led administration in Lagos State.

The Governor said Obasa has contributed positively to his constituency, Agege I, the State Assembly, Lagos State, and Nigeria in general, through qualitative representation and contribution to legislative business.

He said: “On behalf of my wife, Ibijoke, the government, and the people of Lagos State, I congratulate the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, on his 52nd birthday celebration.

“The Speaker is worth celebrating for his contributions to the growth and development of Lagos State, particularly in the legislative arm of government. He has served the people of Agege Constituency I passionately for over 21 years and has been leading the State House of Assembly for the past nine years.

“He is a loyal and committed member of the progressive family in Lagos State. He is an outstanding politician worthy of emulation and commendation because of the role he has been playing as leader of the Lagos State House of Assembly. And as a Speaker, he has discharged his duties with utmost professionalism, commitment, competence, and dedication to ensure a cordial relationship between the legislature and executive for the progress of our dear Lagos State.

“I wish Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa more fulfilling years. I pray that God will grant him the grace, long life, and sound health to continue to direct the affairs of the Lagos State House of Assembly and render more service to humanity, Lagos State, and Nigeria.”

