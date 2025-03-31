Sallah: Is Happiness a Choice or an Obligation?

On the day of Sallah, as the air buzzed with celebration, I found myself captivated by the sheer joy radiating from faces all around. It was a happiness so profound, so universal, yet so peculiar in its consistency. Year after year, whether during Sallah, Christmas, or any grand festivity, people—regardless of circumstance—appear draped in joy as if by obligation. But why? What fuels this collective euphoria, even when the day before and the day after remain much the same?

Society urges us to be happy on certain occasions. We dress in our finest, gather with loved ones, exchange pleasantries, and indulge in merriment. Even those unable to partake—students buried in exams, the sick confined to hospital beds—often feel a deep regret, as if missing out on a sacred ritual. External factors, such as public holidays, monetary gifts from family, or workplace bonuses, undoubtedly bolster the festive spirit. Yet, beyond these tangible elements, there exists an unspoken force—a deep-seated desire, a cultural and psychological expectation—to embrace happiness, to perform it, even to exaggerate it. Could it be, then, that happiness is a matter of choice more than circumstance?

If happiness were merely a gift, something bestowed upon us by fate or fortune, how do we explain those who find joy despite adversity? History brims with individuals who, against all odds, chose happiness. Nick Vujicic, born without limbs, not only learned to navigate life but found profound fulfillment, inspiring millions with his resilience. A woman who once threw a party to celebrate her divorce was labeled ‘fake’ by many—but was she? Or was she simply demonstrating that joy, like sorrow, is a matter of perspective?

Governments, too, recognize happiness as essential to governance. Rochas Okorocha, former governor of Imo State, controversially established a ‘Ministry of Happiness’—an acknowledgment, however flawed in execution, that emotional well-being is a vital societal concern. After all, isn’t the ultimate goal of leadership to ensure people’s happiness? Socioeconomic stability matters, but even in its absence, many still carve out moments of joy.

Of course, we cannot control every external factor that influences our happiness—poverty, illness, loss—these remain formidable barriers. Yet, what we can control is our response. Two people facing identical hardships may react in entirely different ways: one drowning in despair, the other rising with newfound determination. The difference? Perception. A shift in attitude can transform misery into resilience, setbacks into stepping stones.

This underscores the power of emotional intelligence, a tool for self-preservation. Sadness, unchecked, often amplifies suffering, while the deliberate choice to see the brighter side can lighten even the heaviest burdens. Tragedies, failures, and disappointments are inevitable, but their impact is not. We decide how much weight they hold, how long we let them linger.

Happiness, then, is not merely a fleeting feeling but a cultivated mindset. If we can summon joy for celebrations, despite life’s trials, why not extend this practice to ordinary days? Why reserve happiness for specific dates marked on a calendar when we can weave it into daily existence? With gratitude, perspective, and a conscious effort to seek hope, every day holds the potential to be a ‘Sallah day.’

Numerous studies have unraveled the mysteries of happiness, revealing intriguing insights that can transform our lives. The “Easterlin paradox” suggests that once basic needs are met, additional wealth doesn’t guarantee greater happiness, while gratitude emerges as a potent catalyst for joy, with studies showing that practicing gratitude can significantly boost happiness. Interestingly, faith and positivity, which emphasize gratitude, prayers, and hope, may be the biggest source of happiness and strength.

From a physiological perspective, happiness is intimately linked to brain chemistry, with happy individuals exhibiting higher levels of neurotransmitters like serotonin and dopamine, which can be boosted through exercise, meditation, and spending time in nature. Moreover, psychologists have identified positive thinking, gratitude, and mindfulness as key contributors to happiness, which can be cultivated through practices like meditation and journaling, ultimately leading to increased overall happiness.

Perhaps, then, the ministry of happiness—be it literal or metaphorical—should prioritize more than just economic programs. It should champion emotional intelligence, value shifts, and the reinforcement of positive attitudes. Because in the end, no material wealth, no societal status, no external validation can guarantee happiness. It is, and always will be, a matter of choice.

Happy Sallah!

