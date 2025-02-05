Russian Foreign Ministry Restructures Africa Department

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has restructured and created a new Department for Partnership with Africa, symbolising an important milestone with its policy towards Africa. The establishment of this new department underscored the significance Kremlin’s leadership places on advancing the African aspect of Russia’s foreign policy. According to the latest developments, Russia also plans to establish diplomatic missions in The Gambia, Liberia, the Comoros, and the Republic of Togo.

President Vladimir Putin, in March 2023, approved a new Foreign Policy Concept and that has become increasingly prominent in practical geopolitical arena today. In presenting the new ‘Department for Partnership with Africa’ on February 4th, 2025, Foreign Ministry noted that African friends have always found a reliable, dynamic and understanding friend and partner in Russia.

The friendship and partnership are deeply rooted in history. Russia selflessly supported Africans in their heroic struggle against colonial powers for freedom and independence and assisted in developing young states and their economies, strengthening their defence capabilities, training national specialists, and resolving daunting social challenges.

Since the Soviet’s collapse in 1991, Africans have been playing an increasingly significant role in global politics and the economy and widely participate in addressing international issues. Russia consistently advocates for strengthening Africa’s position in the multipolar world.

Russia and Africa are strengthening relations as well as strategic partnerships, including in the energy sector, the creation of logistics transport chains, the formation of a system of reliable mutual settlements in high-tech areas, space exploration, digital technologies, and nuclear energy. According to the official report made available on February 4th, the volume of trade and economic cooperation reached $25 billion in 2024.

In addition to above, there are noticeable development of ties between Eurasian and African integration structures, offering good prospects here. Inter-parliamentary and inter-party ties are growing. Russia continues to support Africa in the fight against terrorism, creating the necessary structures for this and in ensuring food security, countering epidemics, and training qualified personnel. The number of Africans studying in the Russian Federation, including at the expense of the federal budget, is steadily growing from year to year.

Worth noting the great significance of the first and second Russia-Africa summits, as well as the first ministerial conference of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum held in November 2024. Notwithstanding a number of obstacles, Russia and Africa are working on the practical implementation of the agreements reached, based on the Action Plan adopted in the summer of 2023 in St. Petersburg. Russia plans the next summit in 2026 with Africa.

