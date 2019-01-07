Running and scratching oneself is not possible

With 2019 now in full swing, let me share a short story with you and give you something important to think about…Especially as it regards Nigeria. As of today there are three kinds of people; three kinds of Nigerians and sure a fourth.

The first type is a Buharists, he unconsciously worships Buhari, he’s not necessarily patriotic, he loves Nigeria through the lens of Buhari nay APC. Forgive him even if he knows what he’s doing. The second is Atikulated, and whether Atiku steals the nation’s apex bank CBN. They ‘Obidently’ see PDP as the only alternative. All the woes of Nigeria to them are only attributable to Mr. Buhari.

The third equally has a sprinkling of the fourth. They neither believe in an Atiku nor a Buhari presidency. They question the rationale of going back to PDP, and mourn the continued misdemeanor of APC. They believe the two old folks have nothing to deliver but sadly are doomed to either because there’s no third force, because the lads who made all the ‘not-too-young-to-rule’ don’t have the common sense to see a Donald Duke or a Sowore as young, the third and fourth class can only shrug as Nigerians are uniform that Moghalu and Oby are cerebral but cannot and will not win.

In the real fourth group lies the village man and women, the illiterate and the full blown socio-economic and political mumu, he holds his/her PVC but knows not the worth. Anyhow to the fourth is a how. They just don’t care; their votes are for sell to any and the highest bidder.

So whether Naija spoil or good it’s in our hands not the rogue politicians or criminal leaders; the function of good governance is therefore likened to the story of a young damsel I wanted to share with us.

19 years ago, I was all dressed up and sitting at a fancy restaurant waiting on my blind date to arrive. He never showed up. This made me feel ugly and unworthy. I thought my date may have seen me from a distance and bailed. Then, as I left the restaurant alone, I heard a little boy ask his mom if I was a princess. Overhearing this made me smile and made me think.

As wild as it may sound, that little boy’s words changed my life. Because from that day forward I changed the way I thought about myself. I started thinking about myself more respectfully and treating myself accordingly.

So Nigerians if you want a good nation we don’t need a Buhari, Atiku, a PDP or APC. It’s not SDP or PPP. We have to as a people start embracing our humanness and giving ourselves more credit. – “Human” is the only real label we are born with, yet we forget so easily. To become attached to an opinionated label of depressed, divorced, diseased, rejected, or poor, is to be like the rain, that doesn’t know it is also the clouds… or the ice, that forgets it is water.

For we are far more than the shape we’re currently in. And we, like the wind, water, and sky, will change forms many times in our lives, while forever remaining beautifully human. Nigeria needs humane Nigerians.

Nigerians need to see their own happiness a priority. Our needs matter. If we don’t value ourselves, look out for ourselves, and stick up for ourselves, we will only be sabotaging ourselves. So the hospitals need to work, schools must work. Remember, it is absolutely possible to take care of your own needs while simultaneously caring for those around you. And once your needs are met, you will likely be far more capable of helping those you love who need you most.

A nation cannot move if we do not put our heart and soul into the things you do. – There’s a big difference between empty fatigue and gratifying exhaustion. Life is short. Invest daily in meaningful activities. Our leaders need to know power is transitory.

So it’s a new year but will it herald anything spectacularly new. Would Nigeria and Nigerians see a nation where Unemployment Rate Hits An All Time Low.

Whether Top Politician Refuses N10billion Bribe, Says ”I’m Born Again.” The matter dey our hand. If Electricity Generation is to hit Record High of 17,000MW! It’s about us not some minister for power or foreign investors.

If we expect State Hospitals Renovated to International Standards, and Governor Boasts, that more will happen then we have to put them on account to their stewardship.

Do we want to Pastor Sell Private Jet to Feed The Poor In His Church, and Imam preaches love for Christians even as Christian join hands to tackle the almajiri scourge? It’s all in my hands, your hands and our hands.

Will a Nigerian Artiste Win a Grammy Award, and Top Terrorist Group Surrenders, Leader Say ”We Want Peace.” Or Petroleum Pump Price Stabilizes at N50/P/ltre, Presidency Says No More Increments Until 2040. The matter dey we hand. If we say it’s possible then it is, if we say common get off that dream it’s impossicant. It also is impossible!

Can a Nollywood Movie Win a First Ever Oscar Academy Awards…Can Nigeria Top List of Safest Countries to Do Business In – Transparency International. Will a Minister Step Down Over Alleged Money Laundering Scandal…Tufiakwa, abeg it can’t fit happen or it is happening all lies in our hands.

Whether Nigeria good to the point it Makes 7bn Annually From Foreign Students In ABU, UI and Unijos or so good that the Indian PM is scheduled for koloficial surgery at Nigerian National Hospital Abuja, or we end up spending billions for schools in Chad, Togo and Benin, and start health tourism to Ghana and Burkina Faso it’s all a function of what we want.

It’s too early in the year to dey play dis kind joke. However the Igbos say when a man wakes up is his morning. Nigerians need to wake to the fact that her destiny as a nation and a people lies in their hands and not the current marauding bunch of political maraboos and ethnic parapoists, and religious bigots masquerading as patriots. If there will be a Nigeria not just of our dreams but one where the aspirations of all and sundry can be met to at least an acceptable minimum standard, we need to start right away, or by 2020 we will still be where we are currently or in a state of where wear we were; the choice is ours, and—Only time will tell