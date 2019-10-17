Rotary Club reiterates commitment to eradicating polio

The Rotary Club of Abuja, Maitama chapter, has reiterated commitment to eradicating polio in the country.

Mrs Eucheria Ekweozoh, President of the chapter, said this in Abuja at an awareness forum which is part of activities leading to the commemoration of the coming World Polio Day on Oct. 24.

Ekweozoh said that the chapter was working hard to ensure that the commitment to kick polio out permanently becomes a reality.

“Rotary International is at the forefront of eradicating polio, globally.

“For three years, we have not had any polio case in Nigeria; we hope that next year, the World Health Organisation will certify the country polio free.

“That is why we are raising awareness about it to ensure that everyone is an advocate of polio free Nigeria.

“We also call on the government to ensure that when we are certified polio free, everything should be done to ensure that Nigeria remains in that status,” she said.

Mrs Olasunmbo Hembe, Polio Chair of the club, while commending the government for its polio immunization coverage, however, urged all Nigerians to ensure the country remained polio free.

“We are all stakeholders in this fight, I want us to come out in our own little way and kick this deadly virus completely out of this country,” Hembe said.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nigeria missed the opportunity to be declared polio free in 2016 when a case of polio was reported in Borno after about 18 months of no case of polio. (NAN)