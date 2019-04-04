Rivers: Wike Thanks God for Drowning Amaechi Again

Governor Nyesom Wike has again drowned his kinsman and former political associate, Chibuike Amaechi, in the turbulent waters of Rivers State politics.

Amaechi is Nigeria’s Transportation Minister, President Muhammadu Buhari’s campaign manager, and former governor of the big oil and gas state. As a sitting governor on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2015, Wike heroically dislodged him from the politics of the state.

Again, with the minister’s historic deployment of the military to assist him foist his political supremacy on the state, the outcome of this year’s polls tend to show that Amaechi has no electoral value. He has been badly burnt this time.

Following his outstanding victory on Wednesday therefore, Wike led prominent Rivers people and other Nigerians to offer Thanksgiving to God at the Government House Port Harcourt Chapel of Everlasting Grace

Prof. Teddy Adias, the State Returning Officer, who doubles as the Deputy Vice Chancellor of the Federal University Otueke, in Bayelsa State, declared Wike of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) winner of the controversial Rivers governorship poll in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

The governor emerged winner with a total of 886,264 votes, while Biokpomabo Awara, the governorship candidate of the African Alliance Congress (AAC) who was fronting for Amaechi, trailed behind him with 173,859 votes.

Adias declared the total margin of between the two contestants as 712,405, adding that the total number of registered voters was 3,048,741, accredited voters 1,130,445, valid votes cast 1,102,823, total votes cast=1,123,840 and voided votes, 249,324.

AAC’s party agent, Chukwunenye Kocha, said that the party would study the results before taking any decision. He, however, pointed out that the party stood for peace, and accordingly urged the people of Rivers and other political parties to maintain peace.

He spoke as the PDP described Wike’s victory as a victory for the peoples of Rivers and the triumph of good over evil.

According to the PDP Spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, ‘’Governor Wike’s record 700,000 votes margin of victory over the disgraced combined anti-people forces of the APC and the AAC and compromised security agencies speaks volume of the resilience of the people of Rivers in the face of intimidations, harassment and manipulations by oppressive forces.’’

Continuing, the party said, ‘’the victory reinforces the confidence of the people in the resoluteness of asserting their democratic choice of leadership as well as standing in defence of their mandate to the end. It also demonstrates that the will of the people will always prevail against every form of suppression as were eminently manifested in the desperation by the APC leaders, particularly, Amaechi, to forcefully and violently take over control of the state against the wish of the people.’’

Ologbondiyan said PDP salutes and venerates all compatriots who were killed by ‘’agents of the oppressors’’ during the election, adding that those compatriots did not die in vain and those who shed their innocent blood will surely be brought to book.’’

PDP however, commended Governor Wike, the peoples of Rivers and all lovers of democracy across the board for standing firm until the very end to hand this disgraceful defeat to the enemies of the people, adding, ‘’we congratulate all our candidates, who won their elections at all levels across the country and assures those pursuing their stolen mandates at the tribunals that the party is fully behind them, given that they all have water tight cases at the courts.’’

Meanwhile, Governor Wike was accompanied by his wife, Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike, Imo State Governor-elect, Emeka Ihedioha, members of the National Assembly and the state House of Assembly for the thanksgiving.

Chaplain of the Government House Chapel of Everlasting Grace, Venerable Sunday Opara prayed for Governor Wike, his wife and top government officials, stating that the victory came from God, stating God will continue to guide the Governor to do exploits during his second term.

The thanksgiving service was however, marked by praise and worship session.