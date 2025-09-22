Rivers State And The Peace Of The Graveyard 

Last week saw to the end of the error called emergency rule in Rivers State. The emergency rule should not have been in the first place if only those who instigated it were honest to themselves and they genuinely desire the best for the people of Rivers State and nation at large.

What happened in the state was a bad precedent and will never bode well for democracy and the rule of law.

It was a clear scenario of a case where the interests of some politicians and their quest for political relevance took precedence over and above the larger interest of the people.

Again, our judiciary acted true to type. They refused to stand up and be counted on the side of justice, equity and the supremacy of the rule of law. The Supreme Court chose to remain silent in the suit challenging Fubara’s suspension 162 days after it was filed. Perhaps, they were trying to spare us the agony of another dubious judgements in Rivers that cannot be cited in future.

For heaven’s sake, did President Bola Tinubu and the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, think they succeeded in pulling the wools over our eyes? Who did not know that the so-called problems in Rivers were orchestrated by Wike and that in solving that problem, all that was required was for President Tinubu to have told Wike to leave Rivers alone as former Governor of the state and concentrate on his current assignment as minister.

When politics and political interests are at play, every other consideration takes the backstage. This is all about 2027.

As Governor Siminalayi Fubara finally showed up on Friday after initial worries over his whereabouts, some very salient issues need to be looked at honestly and addressed for there to be a lasting peace. Simply papering over the real issues and pretending all is well remains a ruse.

The issue at the centre of it all is the state till or vaults. Who controls the finance and the future, politically, of the state?

Fubara’s broadcast Friday and Wike’s comments earlier were all public shows aimed at making the world think that their problems are all behind them.

The problem started when Fubara decided to pry, as the new chief executive, into the finances of the state and in the process discovered that the money being declared from the revenue office was way below what was being generated. Since those who operated the revenue office at the time were put in place by Wike before leaving office, they naturally reported to their boss in Abuja, who in turn promptly questioned the Governor’s temerity.

So, the natural question to ask now is: has this new found peace finally given the governor total control of the state finances? Will Wike now allow Fubara to be a man of his own or will he be expected to seek clearance from Abuja before taking any decision?

On the issue concerning Fubara’s political future, is it true that, as part of the peace deal, he will have to defect to the APC or will he remain in the PDP?

These questions are pertinent when you realise that with the recent local council election conducted by outgone Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, the political structure of the state has now been fully handed over to the APC. Ibas sole assignment, as an undertaker, was to conduct the funeral of the PDP in Rivers and ensure that all relevant structures and institutions as well as the APC-controlled state house of assembly led by Martin Amaewhule are installed and entrenched.

Ibas also appointed 11 new permanent secretaries and secretary to the state government.

In August barely a month before his exit, he followed that up with the appointments of new chairmen and board members in various Institutions across the state.

The Sole Administrator, upon resumption, had dissolved all boards and parastatals in the state.

The new appointments were made into the Rivers State University Governing Council; Rivers State University Teaching Hospital; Rivers State Waste Management Agency.

Appointments were also made into the Rivers State Universal Basic Education Commission; Rivers State Senior Secondary Education Board; Rivers State Internal Revenue; Rivers State Contributory Health Protection Programme; Rivers State Microfinance Agency; Rivers State University Teaching Hospital Board, etc. This is a case of total state capture. Admiral Ibas only fell short of appointing a new wife, side chicks and domestic staff for Fubara.

So hearing Wike say he was not going to appoint commissioners is, to say the least, disingenuous. What is left for Fubara after taking all the levers of authority? After taking the heart and soul of the government, what manner of governor do they expect of Fubara?

How will Fubara, with 20 local governments out of 23 belonging to the opposition and 25 state House of Assembly members and all board and members of parastatals and agencies appointed from Abuja, perform?

In his state broadcast, Fubara said; the costliest peace is cheaper that cheapest war. He promised to do all to maintain the new found peace. He also made a promise to maintaining the status quo so that the state remains in peace and he can continue with the projects he had started.

How he Hopes to do this, is left to be seen but what must be said is that Fubara has been boxed to a corner, castrated and there appears very little he can do or achieve in this circumstance.

If he defects to APC, he will not get a second term ticket because Wike will not live to see that happen. Wike never forgets nor forgives. If you doubt this, ask his many benefactors. In fact, one of Wike’s grouses with Fubara was that he refused to inherit his enemies.

On the flip side, if Fubara remains in the PDP, in 2027 returning as governor will not be guaranteed. It will be easier for the proverbial camel to pass through the eye of a needle than for him to win under PDP with his both arms tied to his back. Not with the present reality on ground. All political forces and structures in the state and from Abuja will be arrayed in battle against him.

How he will navigate through these landmines and ticking time bombs ahead is left to be seen. But all I know is that what we have in Rivers is only the peace of the graveyard and only time will tell. How this costly peace is cheaper than the cheapest war will be revealed to all in the fullness of time.