Rivers Power Struggle: Senator Dickson Urges Wike, Fubara To Find Common Ground

Senator Henry Seriake Dickson has urged calm in Rivers State as the contentions led to the state of emergency in Rivers continue. He spoke on Friday during a visit to Governor Siminalaye Fubara’s Port Harcourt residence.

Following a private meeting with Governor Fubara, Senator Dickson, who represents the Bayelsa West Senatorial Zone, made a passionate plea for calm and urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to personally intervene to de-escalate tensions in the state.

The visit follows weeks of intense political maneuvering, with Governor Fubara’s political future stalled due to a bitter power struggle involving his predecessor, now Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister Nyesom Wike.

The crisis escalated when the State Assembly attempted to impeach Governor Fubara, a move that prompted widespread condemnation and calls for restraint.

Senator Dickson recognised the gravity of the situation, describing the current political climate in Rivers State as “an extreme and rare political development.”

While he noted the apparent peace within the State, he cautioned that it “may very well be the peace of a graveyard,” warning that even a minor spark could ignite widespread unrest, affecting not only Rivers State but the entire Niger Delta region.

“I appreciated Governor Fubara’s calm and peaceful demeanour amid unprecedented turbulence,” Senator Dickson said, highlighting the Governor’s faith in the nation’s institutions and leadership to resolve the crisis.

Senator Dickson, on the other hand, emphasised the critical importance of taking decisive action to avoid further deterioration.

The Senator’s address included a direct appeal to Rivers State’s youth, particularly those from the Ijaw Nation, urging them to reject any form of provocation or incitement to violence.

He specifically warned against destroying strategic oil and gas infrastructure, emphasising the devastating consequences for the already fragile environment, the regional economy, and the nation’s fiscal stability.

“They should refrain from violence and destructive tendencies, particularly the destruction and vandalism of strategic oil and gas infrastructure in the region, which has the potential to cause further pollution damage to our already compromised environment,” Senator Dickson warned, emphasising the interconnectedness of peace, economic development, and environmental protection in the Niger Delta.

In a move that reflects the complexity of the situation, Senator Dickson also urged the Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral (rtd) Ibok Ete Ekwe Ibas, to “refrain from actions that do not build confidence and aid the quick and amicable resolution of the crisis.”

The Senator’s most direct appeal was made to President Tinubu, urging him to “prevail on stakeholders, especially my brother the FCT Minister and the Governor Siminalaye Fubara, to find a common ground for tolerance and accommodation for a quick resolution.”

He drew on the two men’s existing relationship, appealing to the “divine prerogative of fathers to tolerate and forbear for the overall interest of all.”

Addressing concerns about the Ijaw Nation’s position on the current administration, Senator Dickson stated unequivocally, “The Ijaw Nation is not at war with the Federal Government or the President.”

He emphasized the community’s dedication to a “restructured and truly Federal Nigeria,” advocating for decentralization, rapid development, environmental justice, and inclusivity. He expressed hope that President Tinubu would be a partner in achieving these objectives, “regardless of political differences.”

Senator Dickson’s intervention comes at a critical time, serving as a stark reminder of the dangers of political instability in the Niger Delta region.

His call for calm, plea for presidential intervention, and emphasis on the need for reconciliation highlight the importance of finding a peaceful and long-term solution to the Rivers State political crisis.

The nation is now waiting to see if President Tinubu will heed this call and take the necessary steps to restore normalcy and democratic rule in Rivers State.