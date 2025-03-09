RIP? Not So Fast: The Truth About Resting in Peace

In Nigeria, death has a way of laundering a person’s reputation. The moment someone breathes their last, social media turns into a gallery of glowing tributes. Whether the deceased was a saint or a sinner, the same words echo across timelines: “He was such a good man,” “She was a sweet soul,” “He was a very nice man.” Even the most wicked of souls, the tormentors of the earth, receive posthumous canonization.

But let’s pause for a moment and ask: Can a wicked soul truly rest in peace?

The truth is, death does not rewrite history. A murderer does not become a hero simply because he is six feet under. A fraudster does not transform into an angel because people are too sentimental to tell the truth. A tormentor in life does not magically become a peacemaker in death. The grave does not absolve a man of the evil he committed while he walked among the living.

Can you rest in peace when you kidnapped innocent souls and traded their freedom for ransom?

Can you rest in peace after you murdered others in cold blood?

Can you rest in peace after locking the destinies of others in your coven?

Can you rest in peace after tormenting others to death?

Can you rest in peace after subjecting an entire nation to untold hardship?

Can you rest in peace after relegating others to the background?

Can you rest in peace after afflicting others with ailments?

Can you rest in peace when you were a politician who plundered public funds, leaving hospitals empty and roads in ruins?

Can you rest in peace when you shattered dreams, sabotaged destinies, and built your empire on the tears of others?

Can you rest in peace when your words and actions empowered a wicked government, choking the breath out of the masses?

Can you rest in peace when you dined with corruption, plotted the downfall of others, and buried the ambitions of the innocent in the shrine of greed?

The answer is simple: No, you cannot.

The Rich Fool’s Fate

In Luke 16:19-31, Jesus told the parable of a rich man who lived lavishly, while a poor beggar named Lazarus suffered at his gate. When both men died, their fates were sealed—Lazarus found comfort, but the rich man found torment. He pleaded for relief, but it was too late. His wealth, his influence, and his connections could not buy him peace.

Nigerians must stop romanticizing death. Not everyone earns the right to rest in peace. If a man spent his life inflicting pain on others, why should we pretend he was an angel when he dies? If a woman’s hands were stained with oppression, why must we paint her as a saint in her obituary? Death does not grant automatic redemption; only repentance and righteous living do.

Live Right, Leave Right

True peace after death is not a product of social media tributes or grand burial ceremonies. It is the reward of a life well-lived. It is the portion of those who walk in righteousness, who fear God, and who do not build their legacy on the suffering of others.

So before you type RIP next time, ask yourself: Did this person truly deserve to rest in peace? If not, let the truth speak louder than sentiment. After all, no amount of eulogies can rewrite the history of a life poorly lived.



Stanley Ugagbe is a Social Commentator. He can be reached via stanleyakomeno@gmail.com