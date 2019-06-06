Rihanna emerges world’s richest female musician

Famous musician, Rihanna has been named the wealthiest female musician in the world. According to Forbes, the 31-year-old has amassed a $600 million fortune.

This puts her ahead of fellow Madonna ($570 million), Céline Dion ($450 million), and Beyoncé ($400 million).

However, her wealth shot up after her partnership with French luxury goods giant LVMH, who co-owns Fenty Beauty.

The makeup brand launched in September 2017 and became a viral success with a reported $100 million in sales in its first few weeks.

Fenty Beauty has reportedly generated an estimated $570 million in revenue and is worth more than $3 billion overall.

Rihanna also co-owns her Savage X Fenty lingerie line with online fashion retailer TechStyle Fashion Group.

Earlier in the week, Forbes declared Roc Nation mogul, Jay-Z, the first billionaire rapper with a fortune that includes liquor, real estate, and investments.