September 12, 2025 - 3:32 PM

Restless Rage

Poem
— By: Ndaba Sibanda

Restless Rage
Ndaba Sibanda

There lies a lonely vertebral column,

a skull and a thoracic cage;

with lengthy ligaments, cartilage,

and turning tendons, it’s a real rage!

A betrayed sad skeleton, a body framework,

after years of sacrifice for liberation movements, what a piece of sterling work.

She heroically shielded their internal organs like the frame housing the heart and the brain.

For she understood, there’s no gain without pain.

Yet as she languishes there in solitude and silence as all manner of bondage:

idleness, despair and drug abuse haunts the young age.

Ndaba Sibanda
Ndaba Sibanda
