spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
September 12, 2025 - 3:32 PM

NBTE to Demote Lecturers Without Master’s After 5 Years

Education
— By: Hassan Haruna

Executive Secretary, Prof. Idris M. Bugaje

The National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) has announced that lecturers in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions who do not obtain a Master’s degree within five years of employment will be reassigned to non-teaching positions.

In a circular signed by the Executive Secretary, Prof. Idris M. Bugaje, obtained by The News Chronicle on Thursday and sent to all rectors and provosts, the NBTE said it is worried that many lecturers still hold only a Bachelor’s degree or Higher National Diploma (HND) without upgrading their qualifications.

Press release

The directive gives a five-year grace period from the date of employment for lecturers to obtain a Master’s degree. Those who fail to meet this requirement will be moved to non-academic roles.

The Board noted that the directive takes immediate effect and must be strictly followed by all institutions.

Prof. Bugaje explained that the decision is meant to improve the quality of education in technical and vocational schools by ensuring students are taught by highly qualified staff.

Previous article
Nigerian Journalists: The Endangered Species
Next article
Restless Rage
Hassan Haruna
Hassan Haruna
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

André Onana Joins Trabzonspor on Season-Long Loan from Manchester United

Pius Kadon Pius Kadon -
Cameroon international goalkeeper André Onana has completed a surprise...

A Tribute to Dr. Solomon Arase, CFR

Zayd Ibn Isah Zayd Ibn Isah -
I have been wanting to write this tribute since...

Four Killed, 15 Injured by Rival Cult Group at Anambra Burial Ceremony

Kenechukwu Ofomah Kenechukwu Ofomah -
Gunmen on Thursday, killed four people and injured fifteen...

Step Aside for Obi— Obidients Tell Jonathan Ahead of 2027

Pius Kadon Pius Kadon -
The Obidient Movement has called on former President Goodluck...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

André Onana Joins Trabzonspor on Season-Long Loan from Manchester United

Sports 0
Cameroon international goalkeeper André Onana has completed a surprise...

A Tribute to Dr. Solomon Arase, CFR

Opinions 0
I have been wanting to write this tribute since...

Four Killed, 15 Injured by Rival Cult Group at Anambra Burial Ceremony

News 0
Gunmen on Thursday, killed four people and injured fifteen...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x