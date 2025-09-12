NBTE to Demote Lecturers Without Master’s After 5 Years

The National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) has announced that lecturers in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions who do not obtain a Master’s degree within five years of employment will be reassigned to non-teaching positions.

In a circular signed by the Executive Secretary, Prof. Idris M. Bugaje, obtained by The News Chronicle on Thursday and sent to all rectors and provosts, the NBTE said it is worried that many lecturers still hold only a Bachelor’s degree or Higher National Diploma (HND) without upgrading their qualifications.

The directive gives a five-year grace period from the date of employment for lecturers to obtain a Master’s degree. Those who fail to meet this requirement will be moved to non-academic roles.

The Board noted that the directive takes immediate effect and must be strictly followed by all institutions.

Prof. Bugaje explained that the decision is meant to improve the quality of education in technical and vocational schools by ensuring students are taught by highly qualified staff.