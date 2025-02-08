Residents Revel as Anambra Govt Demolishes Structure Constructed on Canal

Anambra State Government Task Force on Demolition of Illegal Structures has demolished a building under construction blocking drainage channels at Enekwasumpu, Omagba Phase 2, Onitsha.

Officials of the state Physical Planning Board, led by its Managing Director, Barr Chike Maduekwe visited the site where it was discovered that the developer erected an illegal structure that blocked a drainage.

There was also an ongoing underground structure on a nearby canal discharging water in the area, by endangering the lives of residents.

Speaking during the exercise, Barr Maduekwe disclosed that the enforcement exercise was carried out following reports by some concerned residents of the area, saying the structure constitutes environmental and security threat to them.

He noted that upon receiving the reports, the Board had deployed its field team, who validated the allegations.

Maduekwe also noted that the structure was being constructed without approval, recalling that the developer approached the Board for building approval, but was not given.

He revealed that it is the directive of the State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, that no form of impunity will be tolerated in the building industry in the state, noting that any building done without approval will be demolished.

He lamented the risk of such building in the society, saying “anybody who builds without approval would be held accountable, arrested and made to refund the money spent for the demolition of the illegal building.

“As you can see, the floor is vibrating because if he got our approval, he would be asked to do soil tests, structural integrity, and other things to ensure safety.”

He further mentioned that the residents reliably informed them that the building was being used for some criminal activities.

He said according to reports they got, and the videos sent to the Board, it was gathered that some girls were being raped there, noting that the government will invite the developer to explain the incidents.

Barr Maduekwe warned that people who are in the habit of blocking access roads as well as those who build on flood channels in various parts of the state now risk prosecution by the state government.

Some of the residents who pleaded anonymity, expressed happiness over the demolition, saying the building developer always intimidate and harass anyone who dares to challenge his action.

“Yes, the structure is too bad, even the man doing this does not have a good heart by building on the canal.

“We shout about this but he intimidates us. As you can see, everyone around here is happy and welcomes this demolition because we are helpless,” they said.

Another resident said, “if people pass this side, he will stop them or seize whatever they carry, claiming he owns the whole place, and that he has the government, so now we are relieved.

Earlier, the enforcement team had demolished illegal structures and shanties along the NTA road by Trans Nkisi Estate, Onitsha in line with the state urban renewal initiative.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...