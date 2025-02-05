Reps Begin Probe Over Phone Numbers Linked to NIN Without Consent

The House of Representatives has decided to investigate a security breach involving the linking of multiple phone numbers to a single National Identification Number (NIN) without the owners’ consent.

This decision was made on Wednesday after a motion raised by Patrick Umoh from Akwa Ibom.

The issue stems from the government’s 2020 policy requiring all mobile numbers to be linked to NINs.

Despite self-service options provided by telecom companies, reports show that some numbers were linked without user permission.

During the session, Ibrahim Isiaka from Ogun disclosed that four numbers had been linked to his NIN without his knowledge.

The House has asked the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to investigate the matter and take action against any telecom providers involved.

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) was also directed to confirm if the process followed legal guidelines.

The House has assigned its Committees on Communications and Interior to carry out a thorough investigation and report back within four weeks.

