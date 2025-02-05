2027: Atiku Or Any Credible Northern Candidate Can Defeat Tinubu- Alkali

Ahead of the 2027 general elections, former Presidential Aspirant of the All Progressive Congress, APC in the 2019 general election and Convener of the Movement for a New Nigeria, Dr Abubakar Alkali has stated that any credible northerner can give president Bola Ahmed Tinubu a good fight.

In an interview with The News Chronicle’s Political Clinic, Alkali alleged that there is a grand conspiracy by the ruling party to use moles within the opposition PDP to unsettle the party in order to secure an easy victory in the next presidential election.

While decrying the role of the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, Acting National Chairman of the PDP, Umar Damagum and other party leaders in sabotaging the party, the APC Chieftain emphasized that only a grand coalition of the key opposition parties can defeat the APC come 2027.

He maintained further; ”The APC want opposition PDP to be so weaken such that even if they have a presidential candidate for the 2027 election, it must not come from the north…It must not be Atiku Abubakar who seems to have the clout, or any other credible northerner that can give Tinubu a good fight. They want a situation where the Presidential candidate of the PDP comes from the South. That is why they are keeping Damagun in office because he is from the north.”

All the crises in the PDP are masterminded by the ruling party but people are shy to say that. We want to fix this country but why we are not ready to speak out. The APC is using the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike to destabilize the party. Everybody knows that. Wike is sponsoring Damagun and Sam Anyanwu.”

Alkali, who expressed his worries over the possibility of Nigeria moving into a one-party state, urged the PDP to get some moles out the party and seek coalition with other key opposition parties.

Recall that he leadership crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) took a violent turn on Wednesday January 29 as a Board of Trustees (BoT) meeting descended into chaos over the battle for the position of national secretary.

The meeting presided over by the BoT Chairman, Adolphus Wabara, was disrupted when two contenders for the secretary position, Samuel Anyanwu and Sunday Ude-Okoye, sought recognition as the legitimate occupant.

The composition of the BOT includes all past and serving national chairmen, deputy national chairmen and national secretaries of the PDP who are still members of the party;

Mr Anyanwu arrived early at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja, where the BoT meeting was scheduled. However, commotion started when Mr Ude-Okoye arrived minutes later, attempting to enter the meeting hall, but was blocked by party officials believed to be loyal to Mr Anyanwu.

Mr Ude-Okoye insisted that he was the rightful occupant of the position based on a Court of Appeal ruling that declared him the authentic national secretary.

The situation led to a heated argument, which prompted Mr Ude-Okoye’s supporters to scale the fence to gain entry into the secretariat.

Amidst the commotion, chairs and objects were thrown, and some party loyalists engaged in physical confrontations, forcing some BoT members to flee the meeting hall.

However, security personnel struggled to forestall the break down of peace and order.

